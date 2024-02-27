Raising awareness among the population, in particular those who are fragile or exposed to particular risks, through the offer of 3 vaccinations – anti-Herpes zoster, anti-papilloma virus (HPV) and anti-tetanus – to protect the population most at risk. With this objective, on the occasion of the prevention week against Herpes zoster, in collaboration with the Italian Association of Women Doctors of Viterbo, the extraordinary opening day of the ASL vaccination center returns, on the first floor of the Cittadella Salute of Viterbo, on Saturday 2 March from 9am to 1pm. During the morning, it will also be possible to take advantage of the anti-Covid and anti-pneumococcal vaccinations. Some of these vaccines may be administered at the same time.

The Herpes zoster vaccine – explains a note – is particularly recommended for people with marked impairment of the immune response, also useful for the prevention of a fearful complication such as postherpetic neuralgia, which is often disabling and resistant to therapy. Herpes zoster, commonly known as shingles, is a pathology caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus, which remained latent within the body, after a previous infection which presumably occurred in childhood.

Anti-HPV is actively offered in the 11-12 age group, in which normally boys and girls have not yet started sexual activity, the main mode of transmission of the virus. Vaccination is free up to the age of 26 (for males starting from 2006) and even beyond in some risk situations. The human papilloma virus (HPV) is the necessary condition for the onset of tumors of the uterine cervix and other related sites (e.g. anus, larynx) in both sexes. Together with screening tests, the fundamental tool for preventing the risk of developing HPV-associated cancer is vaccination which also further limits viral circulation.

The tetanus vaccine is mandatory for children in the first months of life, and also in some working groups, with subsequent boosters every ten years to guarantee the duration of protection over time. A thorn or a splinter, but even a small wound, are in fact enough to contract tetanus, a very serious, often fatal disease, preventable with a vaccine, but of which at least 50 cases are still recorded every year in Italy. More than 70% of cases occur in people over 65 years of age and, in this age group, twice as many women are affected as men. The bacterium Clostridium tetani is present in the intestines of animals and is eliminated in the feces. Its spores can survive in the environment for years, contaminate objects and soil and enter the human body through wounds. So people who work outdoors, and in agricultural settings, are most at risk.

Staff from the local health authority and doctors from the Italian Association of Women Doctors will be present at the vaccination clinic for the entire duration of the initiative, even simply for advice and information. To book the vaccination session and for information on how to carry out the vaccine day, you can contact the telephone numbers 0761 237020 – 9pm – 10pm, from tomorrow, 28 February, until Friday 1 March, from 9am to 1pm, or send an email to the email address [email protected]. The operators will provide information and appointments for the different types of vaccines, based on the indications for accessing the vaccination route.