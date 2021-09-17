Vaccines Research: Modern vaccine appears to provide slightly more effective long-term protection against corona compared to Pfizer vaccine

However, both vaccines provide effective protection against severe disease.

Pharmaceutical company A modern coronavirus vaccine provides slightly more effective long-term protection against a serious, hospital-requiring disease caused by a coronavirus than Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, AFP news agency reports.

The new study looked at data from more than 3,600 adult patients in the United States who were hospitalized for coronavirus disease. The study looked at patients treated for severe covid-19 disease between March 11 and August 15.

Research made by the U.S. Communicable Diseases Authority (CDC).

According to the study, the effectiveness of Moderna was 93% 14 to 120 days after taking a full set of vaccines and 92% after more than 120 days. Pfizer’s power was 91 percent in the first time period, but dropped to 77 percent in the longer term.

Modern’s calculated power over the entire time period used in the study was 93 percent, Pfizer’s 88 percent, and Johnson & Johnson’s 68 percent.

In addition the study analyzed the levels of certain types of antibodies in the bodies of one hundred volunteers. Antibody levels in the modern vaccine were higher than in those who received Pfizer or Johson & Johnson.

According to the researchers, the higher levels of antibodies may help explain the results of the study that the Moderna vaccine appears to be more effective than the Pfizer vaccine.

However, all generally accepted vaccines provide high and effective protection against severe coronavirus disease.