“Private and confidential”, the document, of which Humanity reveals from the above excerpts, was presented by IFPMA at the Vaccine Producers Summit, where very large-scale vaccine production was discussed. When you decipher it, it is to say the least overwhelming for Big Pharma …

1. Current production is well below the commitments made last year: only 31 million doses produced, against 837 million mentioned for the year 2020 (Figure 1).

2. At the start of March 2021, out of a global total of 413 million doses, Pfizer manufactured only 119 million, AstraZeneca, 83 million, and Moderna, 61 million (Figure 2).

3. To this general fiasco, Big Pharma has only new promises to oppose: by the end of the year, by the magic of partnerships between multinationals and the approval of new vaccines, 9.5 billion doses would be available, according to manufacturers.

There is more than to believe it!