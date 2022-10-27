“The data regarding the adjuvanted recombinant Herpes Zoster vaccine already showed high efficacy, precisely 97% and 90% in preventing the disease in adults over the age of 50 and 70, respectively, which is maintained over the course of In fact, an overall average efficacy of 89% in the 10 years and an efficacy during the tenth year of 73.2% is recorded. With such high levels of persistence of the immune response, it is not excluded that the protection can last even longer “. So Sandro Giuffrida, director of the Prevention Department of the ASP Reggio Calabria, comments on the results of the Zoe-Ltfu study published in the ‘Open Forum Infectious Diseases’ (Ofid), a journal of the American Association of Infectious Diseases (Idsa).

In light of these results, “vaccinating a person at 65 – underlines the expert – for 10-15 years he has a high protection against Herpes Zoster” which remains latent, after chickenpox contracted in pediatric age, and reactivates as shingles when the immune defenses are reduced. Not only that: “It is also protected from very painful and disabling sequelae, such as post-herpetic neuralgia”.

Since March 2021, an adjuvanted recombinant Zoster vaccine has been available in Italy and is administered in two doses. “Already used in the US since 2018 – explains Giuffrida – it has been studied since 2010 in a population of about 14 thousand people with an average age of 67 years, to evaluate its safety and immunogenicity, that is the ability to induce an immune response and therefore protection from disease. At the end of 2015 the data of the Zoster 049 study were obtained, which were satisfactory both in terms of efficacy and safety, but at the end of 2016 it was then decided to evaluate the persistence of these parameters over time. Over 7 thousand participants made themselves available to be monitored for a further 4 years “. The updated data at the end of 2021, i.e. 10 years, of the extended Zoster-049 study (Zoe-Ltfu), which will be definitively concluded in 2023, have therefore just been published.

The analysis focused “on the last 4 years, ie 7-10 years after vaccination, recording an average efficacy of over 81%: a value that indicates a very high level of protection from Herpes Zoster – highlights Giuffrida – They were particularly important because they now affect people with an average age of 77, who are more at risk of developing the disease, the incidence of which increases over the years due to the so-called immunosenescence, i.e. the reduction of the immune system’s ability to defend the elderly from infections. , which also intervenes earlier in the presence of chronic diseases or in the case of therapies for oncological or autoimmune diseases “.

“Particularly relevant is the reactivation and persistence of cell-mediated immunity (supported by specialized immune cells), which is more decisive in the prevention of Herpes Zoster, but weaker in the elderly than that based on the formation of antibodies (humoral) . At 10 years – the specialist remarks – 5 times more antibodies were detected than the values ​​detected before immunization, while cell-mediated immunity was 6 times higher. It means that the level of protection induced by Shingrix * remains high “.

The vaccine protects practically 9 out of 10 people “and this also means drastically reducing the risk of the dreaded post-herpetic neuralgia. But despite the efficacy and safety” of the anti-Herpes Zoster vaccine, Giuffrida notes, “the coverage in people at risk is insufficient in Italy and not fully implemented “. In fact, vaccination “is currently offered free of charge to 65-year-olds and to those with chronic or immunocompromised diseases due to chemotherapy or other immunosuppressive therapies, but this does not happen in a uniform manner in all regions”.