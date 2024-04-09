V116, the first specific pneumococcal vaccine for adults, “has been developed and studied in various populations over the age of 18”, in particular “unvaccinated, previously vaccinated, in people with HIV, therefore immunosuppressed, who have indicated an immune response effective and sustained. Studies are underway in adults with risk factors such as heart disease and diabetes, others comparing co-administration with anti-flu” to optimize coverage and “a specific one in the pediatric population 2-18 years with a chronic condition”. Thus Heather Loryn Platt, Merck & Co researcher, speaking this morning in Rome at a press meeting organized by MSD, during which the results of numerous phase 3 studies evaluating V116, the first pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, were presented 21-valent developed to specifically protect adults.

“Our study program – continues Platt – is developed to evaluate the effectiveness against pneumococcal diseases in all adults based on age and risk factors. For this reason we involved adults over 18 whether or not they present risk factors risk, to have useful data for its use in specific populations”. On the duration of coverage, “from the experience of other conjugated vaccines we believe that it varies from 10-15 years up to 20. We are therefore evaluating the duration of the immune response in the studies to have this data also for V116”.

In children, “before conjugated vaccines – explains the researcher – 94 cases per 100 thousand were recorded. Afterwards, the incidence dropped to 7 per 100 thousand. The picture is similar in adults, but not identical. Before married vaccines, 61 cases were recorded which then went to 24 per 100 thousand. It is a good reduction, but it is an indirect effect for vaccination on children which has a result on adults, it is the so-called indirect impact. There remain unsatisfied needs – underlines Platt – and we have designed a vaccine that goes precisely in this direction. The decision to develop V116, specifically for adults, was made by analyzing the pathology based on the serotypes that, over the course of a decade, have an impact on public health. We have seen that this approach opens up the path to effective prevention”. Among the 21 serotypes present in V116, 8 are unique, not present in any of the currently authorized vaccines that are prevalent in adults.”

