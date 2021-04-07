Vaccines PhD: European Medicines Agency investigates ethics of Sputnik vaccine trials – subjects’ volunteering investigated

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has received embarrassing publicity in recent days. However, the real vaccine problem in Russia is domestic, as the pace of vaccination in the country has remained slow.

7.4. 18:19

Moscow

Russian The process of approving the Sputnik V coronary vaccine in the EU has become a new twist, the financial newspaper The Financial Times reported on wednesday.

According to the magazine, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has begun investigating whether Russian vaccine trials complied with international ethical and scientific standards.

In practice, the EMA tries to find out whether volunteers participated in clinical trials during the development phase of the vaccine. As early as last December, the news agency Reuters reported that public sector employees had been put under pressure for the tests.

Director of RDIF, a Russian state investment fund that financed the development of the Sputnik V vaccine and marketed it abroad Kirill Dmitrijev denied pressure on the magazine and said the development work was in line with general practice.

Vaccine has received embarrassing publicity in recent days anyway. On Wednesday The Moscow Times reported, the Slovak authorities have not been able to assess the risks and benefits of Sputnik due, inter alia, to incomplete data from the manufacturer and differences in doses.

Slovakia has purchased vaccines from Russia, although Sputnik has not yet been approved by the EMA. However, Slovakia has not yet started vaccinating with it.

On Saturday, it was reported that the President of Argentina, who had received both doses of Sputnik vaccine Alberto Fernándezilla coronary infection was found. Admittedly, the president’s doctor said the symptoms were mild due to the vaccination. The Gamaleja Institute, the developer of the vaccine, said the vaccine provides full protection against serious forms of the disease, but otherwise more than 91 percent protection.

A U.S. study, for its part, suggested that Sputnik would be weakly effective in the South African transformation. According to the vaccine developers, the study was problematic and methodologically “weak”.

Headlines have not eaten interest in Sputnik vaccine worldwide. Dozens of countries have accepted it. Of the EU countries, in addition to Slovakia, Hungary has acquired it.

However, many in the EU have been skeptical about the vaccine because they see it as a geopolitical project. This suspicion was only confirmed by the Russian president Vladimir Putin a clear will to get the vaccine ready first in the world. The vaccine is an exceptional means of soft power for Russia.

RDIF has sharply defended its vaccine from criticism in its communications. On Wednesday, it commented on an article in the Financial Times on Twitter, claiming it was an “organized media campaign”.

One sign of politicization is that Russia has not accepted any foreign vaccine. According to news agency Bloomberg it has instead slowed down the acceptance of the Chinese coronary vaccine.

Russian however, the actual vaccine problem is domestic. The pace of vaccination has remained slow, which is explained not only by supply difficulties but also by the reluctance of Russians to take the vaccine.

In a poll conducted by the opinion polling center Levada in February, 62 percent of respondents said they were not ready to take the Sputnik vaccine. Suspicion had increased from the previous measurement in December.

Apparently for this reason, the Kremlin said in late March that Putin has finally taken his first vaccine. Vaccination was not shown, and the Kremlin has not said which vaccine the president took.

“I can say with certainty that our vaccines are the best,” Putin said after the reported vaccination on television, referring to the three Russian vaccines in use.

Several it is estimated that six percent of Russians have now been vaccinated.

This has clearly become a problem as suspicions of a third wave of the virus have intensified. For example according to modeling from the analysis department of the state-owned Sberbank the number of cases will increase by more than a third over the next two weeks.

In recent days, the official tone has changed. The main message on state television is now a call for a vaccine. As part of this, doctors have reported deaths and feelings when coronary patients have not been able to be rescued.

However, television still only reports figures from official coronavirus statistics, which have long been considered unreliable. According to them, 8,294 new cases and 374 deaths were recorded on Wednesday.

Official statistics differ from Statistics Finland’s Rosstat figures, which are public but hardly visible to the public. According to Rosstat, there have been 465,000 deaths in Russia during the epidemic. It says 226,000 people have had a coronavirus infection.

Russia is also not discussing the closure of society. Most restrictions have been removed and restaurants and bars, for example, are operating normally.