In this period there is a lot of talk about the anti-covid vaccine. But it is important do not neglect fundamental vaccinations for other important diseases, such as invasive bacterial diseases. And as for the infodemic, also in this case it is necessary to disseminate correct information and avoid the danger of fake news. This was underlined by clinicians and experts and experts who reiterated the importance of prevention in the context of “Pre-occupiamoci della meningitis”, an editorial project to raise awareness on the risks associated with this pathology, conceived and promoted by the Adnkronos Group with the non-conditioning support of Gsk Italia.

“In recent years, especially in children but also among adults, invasive bacterial diseases have increased, ie mainly those caused by meningococcus and pneumococcus and, to a lesser extent but always persistent, those from Haemophilus influentiae – he explains Carlo Tascini, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine -. The risk of human-to-human transmission is in fact still very high. This constant talk of anti-covid vaccination is causing a climate of insecurity towards vaccines that had now become part of common practice, such as the antimeningococcal for example. But these are vaccines that have been tested for years, antigenic, without genomes and therefore adjuvanted, which give an answer for a period of 5-10 years, used safely in children. These problems can therefore penalize fundamental vaccinations that we were able to implement with great effort, offering protection against invasive bacterial diseases that are terrible. Very frequent in children but also in frail adults, they can, in fact, in a few hours lead to devastating consequences. Vaccination against these diseases is necessary and no steps back should be taken “.

Among the main characteristics of these pathologies, especially for bacterial meningitis, that of being “time-dependent” diseases, which can therefore quickly lead to disabling outcomes. “In particular, meningococcus can cause purpura fulminans – continues the infectious disease specialist – which is fortunately a rare disease but which, in small children or in some categories of fragile patients, can be fatal in a few hours or lead to very serious consequences, changing the fate in people’s lives. This pathology in 1915 had a mortality of 80%. In the epidemic that broke out in Tuscany in 2015, after 100 years, we again recorded a mortality of 80%. All this gives the measure of how, despite medical advances, therapeutic attempts may not be effective for these pathologies so rapid and devastating. The most suitable tool to combat them is certainly vaccination. The weapons we have at our disposal against meningococcus are the active adjuvanted vaccine against most serogroups and the meningococcal B vaccine. restricted, where there can be a high incidence for both work and recreational reasons. This is why vaccination can also be indicated in young people who frequent crowded places such as discos or nightclubs “.

And it is important to dispel false myths. For example, the idea that the disease can be transmitted with the vaccine is recurrent. “In vaccines that are based on protein or polysaccharide antigens there is no bacterium – continues Tascini – therefore, the disease will never be transmitted. There are now live attenuated viruses, which only serve to stimulate the immune system and can give very slight forms of infection but without creating disease. In the case of meningitis, the bacterium is completely absent in the vaccine, therefore it can never cause the pathology against which it was designed and produced “. Another myth to dispel is that the baby is automatically protected thanks to the mother’s antibodies. “There are numerous serotypes of encapsulated bacteria and it is not certain that the mother has them all – adds the expert -. It is no coincidence that most cases of meningitis are recorded in the first year of the child, it is the demonstration that we cannot rely only on the indirect protection offered by the mother. Once again the most effective protection is that provided by vaccination “.

There is therefore a need to provide correct information on vaccines. “Unfortunately, on this issue – concludes Tascini – there is a decline in arguments. There is a level playing field but it is a false level playing field. In the sense that vaccines should be discussed by the people who have studied them and who are aware of the facts. Instead we are witnessing more and more a continuous and daily debate that risks paralyzing research in this field. It is a danger that we must in every way avert ”.