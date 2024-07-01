“In the future, there is already very significant data regarding combined vaccines: influenza and Covid, influenza itself and also several very important products on latent viruses, such as cytomegalovirus or Epstein-Barr virus”. This was stated by Jacopo Murzi, CEO of Moderna, at the expert advisory panel ‘respiratory syncytial virus (RSV): from prevention, to new sustainable models, to vaccines’, organized by Summeet in Milan, with the unconditional contribution of Moderna. The aim of the event was to create a moment of sharing, comparison and debate between institutions, associations and healthcare professionals, starting from the territory, in order to create a document in which guidelines are identified that promote the use of mRNA technology, an anti-RSV of which has just been approved in Europe.