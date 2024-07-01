“I am very happy to be able to express the development that mRNA technology is having in the healthcare sector. Known to everyone after the launch of the vaccine against Covid, since Friday, with the approval of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)” of the European Agency EMA, the green light has been given “to the second product in Moderna, which is the vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). A technology that is having a huge development: there are more than 45 products in the development phase in respiratory viruses, latent viruses, rare diseases and oncology. There is therefore a very significant speed of development, which we hope can have a significant impact on patients as soon as possible”. This was said by Jacopo Murzi, CEO of Moderna Italia, at the expert advisory panel ‘Respiratory syncytial virus: from prevention, to new sustainable models, to vaccines’, organized by Summeet Srl, today in Milan, with the unconditional contribution of Moderna.

“Especially in the field of respiratory viruses – concludes Murzi – Moderna has several new vaccines. In the future there is already very significant data regarding combined vaccines: influenza and Covid and influenza itself, but also several very important products on latent viruses , such as cytomegalovirus or the Epstein-Barr virus”.