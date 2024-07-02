Palazzo Pirelli in Milan was the setting for the expert advisory panel “Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV): from prevention, to new sustainable models, to vaccines” organized by Summeet Srl, a leading company in medical-scientific training with the aim of creating a moment of sharing, comparison and debate between institutions, associations and healthcare professionals, starting from the territory, in order to create a document in which guidelines are identified that promote the use of mRNA technology also for the prevention of RSV infections.