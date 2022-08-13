Vaccines | More than 1,400 monkeypox vaccines will arrive in Finland next week as part of the EU vaccination program

1,440 monkeypox vaccines will arrive in Finland on Monday. Originally, the vaccines had to be received at the end of July.

To Finland 1,440 monkeypox vaccines will arrive on Monday as part of the European Union’s vaccination program.

The EU Health Emergency Preparedness Authority (HERA) has so far acquired 160,000 monkeypox vaccines, which will be distributed among the member countries.

Originally, monkeypox vaccines were supposed to arrive in Finland already at the end of July. There is only one vaccine for monkeypox. The Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) has previously said that in Finland vaccines are intended to be used to vaccinate people exposed to monkeypox.

World the health organization WHO declared monkeypox as an international health threat in July.

A total of 23 monkeypox cases have been found in adult men in Finland. Around 14,000 cases of monkeypox have been identified in the entire EU region so far.

The disease is transmitted through skin contact and, for example, through textiles. On the other hand, it is not usually caught in everyday encounters between people.

Monkeypox is characterized by a blister-like rash. Skin symptoms may be preceded by fever and headache.