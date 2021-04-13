Vaccines Johnson & Johnson suspends deliveries of its vaccine to Europe, 2.4 million doses of the vaccine are scheduled to come to Finland

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. health officials recommended discontinuing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Six cases of thrombosis have been reported in vaccine recipients.

Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday that it will suspend deliveries of its corona vaccines to European countries. The reason is cases of blood clots in the United States that are suspected to be related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We have decided to proactively postpone the delivery of vaccines to Europe,” the company said in a statement.

The company says it is investigating cases of blood clots together with European health authorities.

On Monday Johnson & Johnson was reported to have started delivering vaccines to the EU. Deliveries began a week early, as the company’s vaccine deliveries were originally scheduled to begin on April 19th.

Johnson & Johnson has pledged to supply the EU with 55 million doses of vaccine by the end of June.

According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), Finland’s share of vaccines is 2.4 million doses. The amount is significant in the sense that, unlike other vaccines in use, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is given as a single injection instead of two.

Previously on Tuesday, U.S. health officials recommended suspending the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the possible link between the vaccine and blood clots has been clarified. The country’s disease prevention agency plans to hold a meeting on the issue on Wednesday.

According to the agency, this is a precautionary measure that will be in place while the vaccine is being linked to blood clots.

In the United States, six cases of thrombosis have been reported in patients receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All six were women aged 18–48 years. One of them died of a blood clot and one is in a serious condition at the hospital, the newspaper said. The New York Times.

Responsible for White House coronavirus coordination Jeffrey Zients commented shortly after the decision that the suspension would not have a “significant impact” on U.S. vaccination plans.

Finland and European vaccination plans had become complicated even before the Johnson & Johnson supply disruption. This is due to the very rare venous thrombi associated with Astra Zeneca and the precautions taken as a result.

The European Medicines Agency (EMMA) said last week that a link between cerebral venous thrombosis and Astra Zeneca coronary vaccine is possible. However, according to Ema, the benefits of the vaccine clearly outweigh its potential disadvantages.

At present, the vaccine is given in Finland to people aged 65 and over in accordance with the precautionary principle.

The national vaccination expert group KRAR will meet on Tuesday to consider, among other things, whether changes should be made to the vaccine’s age limits.

Both Johnson & Johnson and Astra Zeneca vaccines are based a technology called an adenovirus vector, in which adenovirus, which is harmless to humans, is used as a carrier that takes instructions to cells to protect themselves from the coronavirus.