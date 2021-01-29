Vaccines Johnson & Johnson says single-injection vaccines provide 66% protection against coronavirus disease, efficacy varied by region

The vaccine provides about 57 percent protection against the virus variant first found in South Africa.

Pharmaceutical company The single-dose coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson is at least 66 percent effective. However, efficacy results varied by region.

The US pharmaceutical company published its final, third phase efficacy research results on Friday afternoon in Finnish time. The results show that the vaccine is 85% effective against the severe form of covid-19 disease, including those requiring hospitalization.

“It shows that the vaccine could potentially protect hundreds of millions of people from the serious and fatal consequences of COVID-19,” Johnson & Johnson, scientific director Paul Stoffels said.

Phase III efficacy studies were conducted with more than 44,000 participants in the United States, South Africa, and several Latin American countries such as Brazil. The last subjects received the vaccine in December.

The lower potency, 66 percent, was the result of studies conducted on three continents and several viral variants. Better efficacy was obtained in studies in the United States.

In the United States, a single dose was 72% effective in preventing both moderate and severe disease. In Latin America, efficiency was lower at 66 percent. The vaccine offers about 57% protection against the virus variant first found in South Africa.

The United States Director of the National Agency for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci characterized the results as significant. “It again provides a new way to fight this global pandemic,” Fauci, who commented on the results at the news conference, said.

Unlike previous vaccines, it can only be given as a single injection. It also keeps for months in the refrigerator, making it easier to distribute.

“This is a pandemic vaccine that can show its effectiveness with just one dose,” Fauci said.

According to Fauc, variations in effectiveness around the world underscore the need to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible to prevent the emergence of new variants.

“It’s a real awakening so we can be agile and able to adapt, because this virus is sure to continue to evolve,” Fauci said.

In the EU Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has been requested to make up for the shortage caused by Astra Zeneca. Astra Zeneca announced last Friday, is unable to deliver the promised doses of vaccine to the Member States of the European Union at the promised pace.

At the news conference, Johnson & Johnson reiterated its earlier promise that it would be able to produce a billion doses of vaccine this year. The company plans to produce the vaccine in the United States, Europe, South Africa and India. Newspaper The New York Times however, it also has difficulty keeping to the promised manufacturing schedule.

The company said it will file its emergency marketing authorization application in the U.S. next week. The company is also expected to submit its sales application in the EU

European the commission has a purchase agreement with Johnson & Johnson for 200 million doses of vaccine. Finland’s share in the EU joint procurement mechanism is 1.23 per cent, or 2.46 million doses.

In practice, the approval of the vaccine in the EU will go at least in March.

The European Medicines Agency Ema and the European Commission can grant a marketing authorization for the vaccine in the EU after the company has submitted its application. If it takes as long to process as Pfizer and Biontech’s application, the marketing authorization can be expected to take three weeks to process.

Johnson & Johnson the vaccine is based on a similar technique to the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

The preparation instructions for the coronavirus peak protein are transported with the adenovirus to human cells, at which point the cells begin to produce the peak protein. When the immune system notices the spike protein, it excites antibodies and defense cells to fight the spikes.