Vaccines, not just Covid. The distrust of the Italians is growing

Italians believe less and less in vaccines. Compared to last year, in fact, the portion of the population that believes this effective tool against infectious diseases has dropped significantly, precisely from 92% to 76%. This distrust goes hand in hand with that verse the security of vaccines – grown by 11% – going from 6% to 17%. The “skepticism” of the majority of Italians, does not remain limited to coronavirus vaccines, but concerns all types of vaccines. The percentage of people who “trust more” after the pandemic is decreasing visibly, from 33% last year to 15% of this one.

are some of the results of survey conducted on a sample of 2,300 citizens realized by The European House – Ambrosetti in collaboration with SWG. According to Rossana Bubbico, consultant of the Healthcare Area of ​​The European House-Ambrosetti, “this could mean that the enthusiasm recorded in the previous survey was dictated more by fear of the virus than by a real understanding of the value of vaccines as a tool for protecting health of the individual and of the community”.

Vaccines, the survey: all the data

On the anti-Covid vaccine, one in five respondents said they had found greater difficulties in accessing the administration of the third and fourth dose of anti-Covid vaccination, attributable, for the interviewees, to one little clarity by health authorities and distance from vaccination centres from citizens’ homes which occurred after the closure of the vaccination hubs.

dell’89% of the sample who got vaccinated against Covid-19, 67% said they had also taken the third dose, while only 15% reported having also taken the fourth; thinking about possible booster doses, only 42% say they are inclined to a further recall while 9% say they are still undecided.

