The shortage of vaccines in the last month opened a question that divided waters in the political class and whose main promoter was the pharmaceutical sector. Is the commercialization of doses to the public viable ?, was the question that initially arose. The Government stated that no, that the laboratories sold to States, while in the sector they assured that they had a high availability of vaccines to purchase. Both questions are real.

Weeks after the debate on the issue was activated, the private sector lobby to access vaccines and be able to commercialize them is still in force. The government’s position is maintained, but reinforced at a key point: both Mauricio Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the two main opposition leaders, validated the official hypothesis in the latest Zoom of Together for Change, last Monday, in front of the opinion of Patricia Bullrich, one of the main promoters of opening the vaccine market and democratizing access to them.

The pharmacies, laboratories and drug stores assure that they can have at least three million doses to start vaccinating immediately if the Government authorizes them to be marketed. They insist that the demand would drop and that those who can buy the vaccine could be immunized without resorting to the state contribution.

The conversations on the subject, according to sources present at the meetings, arose in talks they had with representatives of Sinopharm, the Chinese laboratory that has been sending doses to Argentina to apply, for now, in the strategic population between 18 and 59 years old. .

The cost for which pharmacies could obtain the vaccines is close to US $ 26, although without taxes, which would represent practically double. The total investment, they believe in the sector, could be around $ 5,000 per dose, although marketing it would bring the figure up to $ 7,500, also, for each dose, according to industry sources.

Different pharmaceutical organizations also dialogue with other laboratories that could provide vaccines, which could be sold, per dose, at about US $ 20 at official value, according to estimates. Availability would increase because their conversations are with at least five labs.

One of them is the Serum Institute of India, which develops the Covax vaccine and has a capacity to produce 1.4 billion doses per year. But there were also talks with GlaxoSmithKline, from the United States, which produces 700 million doses per year, and is the one that could bring vaccines in the shortest period of time, say sources involved in the negotiations.

Moderna and Janssen / Johnson & Johnson (USA) are other global producers of vaccines against Covid-19, as is Janssen-Cliag International NV of Belgium. In both cases, pharmacies are working on accessing them. There is resignation, almost, the same. “We see it difficult already at this point,” say industry sources. Others add: “We first need the authorization of Anmat for the private subsector to buy and enter the country the vaccines. Without that permission we cannot do anything.”

From the opposition, opinions on the subject are increasingly diverse. Last week, Patricia Bullrich had been in favor of the purchase of vaccines from the private sector. “Provincial governments, social works and all health sectors must be able to buy vaccines and these be inoculated in pharmacies and the entire system available to the country,” said Bullrich.

The former Minister of Security is being advised on the subject by Marcelo Peretta, a doctor of Pharmacy and Biochemistry, who accompanied her on a tour of Almagro. The also union leader and member of the Argentine Union of Pharmacists and Biochemists said in recent days that “vaccines should be applied in pharmacies, since the pharmacist can report incompatibilities and secondary issues that concern people.” In addition, he added: “If they had allowed us to vaccinate from the beginning we would have inoculated 5 million Argentines.”

In the last virtual meeting of the Juntos por el Cambio national table, Macri and Rodríguez Larreta disagreed with Bullrich when she proposed to speed up the requests so that not only the Nation would acquire vaccines. The Buenos Aires head of government said that “there is no place in the world that has happened” and that “the case of San Pablo did not go well”, with which Macri agreed: “Horacio is right, we do not create false expectations.”

Opinion on the issue divides the opposition. At the beginning of the month, the national deputy and president of the radicalism Alfredo Cornejo presented in Congress, together with his counterpart Luis Petri, a request for the provinces to have access to the purchase of vaccines. “It is essential to include both the provinces and the private sector to expand and accelerate vaccination throughout the country, respecting the order of priorities established by the Ministry of Health,” said Petri.