ANTI-COVID VACCINES IN ITALY: THE UPDATE ON THE DOSES DELIVERED AND ADMINISTRATED | 25 JUNE 2021
What is the vaccine situation in Italy today, Friday 25 June 2021? The plan for the distribution and administration of anti-Covid vaccines in Italy continues (here the data in real time), under the guidance of the emergency commissioner, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo.
07.00 am – Administered 48.1 million doses – At the moment 48.1 million doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been administered in Italy: 16.8 million people (31.22 percent of the Italian population) have received both doses.
