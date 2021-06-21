Anti-Covid vaccines in Italy: the update on the doses delivered and administered | June 21, 2021

What is the vaccine situation in Italy today, Monday 21 June 2021? The plan for the distribution and administration of anti-Covid vaccines in Italy continues (here the data in real time), under the guidance of the emergency commissioner, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo.

7.00 am – Administered 46 million doses – At the moment, 46 million doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been administered in Italy: 15.7 million people have received both doses.

