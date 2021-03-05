Vaccines Hus’s CEO: Vaccines should be directed to Uusimaa more than in other countries to vaccinate at-risk groups – Many trade unions also want their members to top the vaccination queue

The CEO of Hus sees that the vaccinations of risk groups that are already underway should be more strongly targeted at Uusimaa. According to the chairman of the National Vaccination Expert Group, the problem in using the regional epidemic situation as a criterion is the delay.

Vaccination order the reflection is starting to get hot, even though vaccinations for at-risk groups are still in the pipeline.

There will be few vaccines and they seem to work very well, which is why there would be significantly more people in the queue than there are doses available.

The discussion covers the various epidemic situations in Finland’s regions, the socio-economic backgrounds of people and professional groups. When working-age people are vaccinated, it is likely that the oldest, ie those over 60, will come first.

Recommendations on vaccination routines are made by the National Vaccination Expert Group KRAR under the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Helsinki and the managing director of the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Juha Tuominen sees that existing vaccinations for at-risk groups should be more specifically targeted at Uusimaa.

“Sickness pressure in Uusimaa is much higher than in other countries. There has been a permanently higher morbidity here and so the situation seems to continue. Vaccines need to be directed more here, because here the risk of death for people at risk is higher than in many other hospital districts, ”says Tuominen.

He justifies this on the basis of equal status for citizens.

“In the Hus area, deaths are now coming all the time, and there is a higher risk of dying here. If we think about the logic of the Constitution that we are equal, this should be taken into account when directing the flow of vaccines, ”says Tuominen.

Chairman of the KRAR Ville Peltolan It is true that in areas where the epidemic is stronger, the health risk is higher.

“We also treat the regional epidemic situation as a criterion. There are grounds for that, ”says Peltola.

According to him, the problem in using the regional epidemic situation as a criterion is the delay. When discussing the vaccine sequence, you need to look back at the infection situation in the area a couple of weeks back. In addition, it takes time for the vaccine to be given, and it will take a couple more weeks for the vaccines to start working.

“On the other hand, the infection situation in the Helsinki metropolitan area has been worse than in other areas for a long time,” says Peltola.

Husin the CEO believes that the risk groups should be expanded once the current first and second risk groups have been vaccinated. THL has stated that the risk groups may be further specified. Vaccinations of relatives of seriously ill children are also being considered.

“There are many examples, but people with mere hypertension or even a little less obesity are at risk of getting a serious form of the disease,” says Tuominen.

Before talking about professional groups, Tuominen would like to highlight “a group of people who are particularly vulnerable due to their density, place of residence and work”.

“They have a significantly higher risk of getting this disease.”

He means people with a foreign background, especially in the metropolitan area. Infection data already sorted by postcodes show that they have more corona infections than the population on average.

Occupational groups in conversations are those who secure critical functions, who have a lot of contacts, and who need to move a lot.

Various unions have strong views that their members are at the top of the vaccination queue.

According to Super, who represents community nurses, community nurses who have not yet been vaccinated, for example in care facilities for the disabled, mental health units and day care centers, should be vaccinated once the elderly and at-risk groups have been vaccinated. Salespeople, police, firefighters, child protection workers – all of these professions are hoping for vaccinations in the working age front.

According to the building association, vaccination with buildings should be seriously considered, as the number of infections has almost doubled compared to the rest of the population.

The Association of Physicians and Tehy, representing nurses, both state that it is best to let professionals evaluate the vaccination schedule.

“After all, we do not have a department of infectious diseases in the Medical Association. Let the experts do their work, ”says the Executive Director of the Finnish Medical Association Kati Myllymäki says.

Teachers the trade union OAJ attaches great importance to vaccinations for primary school teachers, special needs teachers and early childhood teachers.

“Teachers need to be vaccinated because they can directly affect the well-being of children and their work safeguards the ability of other professional groups to work,” OAJ chairman Olli Luukkainen says.

Also bus drivers have highlighted their mobility and the large number of people they meet every day.

Vaccination Expert Group According to Peltola, the good thing is that there are a lot of willing vaccine takers.

“There hasn’t been much evidence of vaccine resistance lately. Rather, everyone wants a vaccine, ”says Peltola.

He recalls that building a vaccine sequence with these vaccine delivery volumes does not yet solve the whole.

Husin CEO Tuominen also points out that there is one vaccination group that has not been talked about at all in Finland. It is the state leadership.

“I understand that this decision-making is difficult for politicians, but the machinery of society must remain in working order.”