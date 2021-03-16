The Anglo-Swedish Laboratory Vaccine AstraZeneca, the one developed by the University of Oxford, should be the one that made the difference in Europe. Was expected a mass productionIt was one of the cheapest and was easy to manage and maintain because it did not need, like Pfizer’s, extreme cold of -70 degrees Celsius. 300 million doses would arrive from January to June. None of that happened and the “salvation” of Europe turned into chaos.

The problems started when the company announced that it was be unable to fulfill the contract signed with the European Commission and deliver all the doses planned for the first six months of the year. In fact, in several advertisements it was reducing its production and delivery capacity until it reached not a third than expected. From 300 million to about 90 million. Now not even that is assured.

European governments sharpened their teeth and even sent inspectors to their plants. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, even threatened to intervene the company and take control of its plants.

One way of AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: AP

Brussels pointed out that AstraZeneca had been using its European plants to produce the doses that were being applied in the UK. The company claimed that the British Government had signed before your contract, something that turned out to be false. The row did not stop and then in some countries, with Austria in the lead, the news of various thromboses vaccinated people.

The European Medicines Agency said in three times, last week and this week, that the vaccine is safe, that it can continue to be administered and that cases of thrombosis among those vaccinated are not more common than among the general population. I do not care. One after another, the European governments announced in recent days that they stopped, at least temporarily, giving this vaccine. In all of Western Europe, only Belgium continued to administer it this Tuesday.

What’s behind?

Some British tabloids suggest that Europeans are trying to a fight with the United Kingdom out of envy that supposedly they would be producing that the British were vaccinating faster.

The UK administers a single dose of vaccines that were intended for two doses. The second dose will come later, but people vaccinated two months ago still do not have a date to receive the second dose. Others believe that it is not a fight against the government of Boris Johnson but of an attack on the drug store, which they accuse of lying to the European Commission.

The European Medicines Agency said three times, last week and this week, that the vaccine is safe. Photo: AP

On the other hand, the majority, and this is corroborated by sources from the European Commission, estimate that what has been produced is a waterfall effect, that no government wanted to continue using the vaccine if others began to say that it was not safe. And that also the brake in the vaccination process can be replaced in days because Pfizer will deliver more doses of those planned, about 10 million more as announced by Brussels this Monday.

EMA asks to be based on science

The director general of the European Medicines Agency answered dozens of questions on Wednesday. Emer Cooke assured that they continue to evaluate the data they have received from the European ministries of health on the supposed thrombi caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine. Are 30 cases thrombosis between 5 million doses of AstraZeneca administered until March 10. No established causality.

Cooke, an expert focused more on science than on the political message, repeated several times that these incidents occurred in very few people, “no more than in the general population.” And he said that a committee of experts is studying whether they were caused by the vaccine. Cooke announced that by Thursday there will be a statement that should serve as a guide to governments. Although these, finally, will do as before and they will decide on their own.

While studying its effects, the European Medicines Agency considers that its benefits far outweigh its hypothetical risks. Cooke said that “every day thousands of people die in the European Union. We have authorized four vaccines and there are very few cases of thrombi ”. It implied that the priority should be to vaccinate as quickly as possible to as many people as possible because that will save tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands more deaths.

The director of the European Medicines Agency said she did not want to criticize governments that stopped using the vaccine, but her words came fierce criticism: “It is your prerogative. Ours is to base ourselves on what science says ”. Cooke said that he was concerned that all this anger would end up causing citizens not to trust vaccines.

Brussels, special

ap