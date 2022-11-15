The imminent launch of a communication campaign for flu and anti-Covid vaccinations announced by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci “is excellent news that, as HappyAgeing – Alliance for active ageing, we welcome with satisfaction. Immunization, particularly of the elderly population, is one of the main focuses of our activity”. So Michele Conversano, president of the HappyAgeing Technical-Scientific Committee, who guarantees “the total willingness of the Alliance to collaborate with the ministry to make the initiative announced by Minister Schillaci as effective and penetrating as possible”.

“The communication campaign on the flu and anti-Covid vaccines, certainly appropriate – continues Conversano – should also be an opportunity to complete the vaccinations of the adult-elderly as envisaged by the Vaccine Prevention Plan, thus also inserting a focus on the anti-pneumococcal vaccination and against Herpes Zoster.However, it is essential that, together with public awareness, there is also, on the part of the Regions, a policy of active call for the over 60-65 and for all fragile people. indicate that this is how the greatest coverage is achieved”, concludes the president of the HappyAgeing Technical-Scientific Committee.