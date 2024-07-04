Vaccines | Hannu Rajaniemi is building a new generation of vaccines in Silicon Valley: “The core question is who gets to decide what happens in our bodies”

Writer-entrepreneur Hannu Rajaniemi has lived all his adult life around the world.

Science fiction writer Hannu Rajaniemi’s fifth book will be published next autumn. In it, humanity suffering from pandemics is divided into two: the vaccinated and the biohackers who take control of the body into their own hands.

Qthe internationally known science fiction writer rubs his eyes on the 59th floor of San Francisco’s tallest tower. The city and the sea bay open up all around.

Sleep has been scarce lately. Two-year-old boy still wakes up at night.