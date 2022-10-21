The intermediate results of the extension study Zoster-049 which show how vrecombinant accino against Herpes Zoster may provide at least 10 years of protection against the disease (known as Shingles) in the over 50s, after the initial vaccination. In the interim period of 6-10 years the overall effectiveness was higher than 80%. The new data, presented during the week of infectious diseases (IDWeek-Infectious diseases Week) and published, on October 23, 2022, in the Open Forum Infectious Diseases (Ofid), a journal of the American Association of Infectious Diseases (Idsa), are been anticipated today by Gskduring a meeting with the international press.

Zoster-049 (Zoe-Ltfu) is an extension of two phase 3 clinical studies (Zoe-50 and Zoe-70) that showed an efficacy of the vaccine of 97 % in adults aged 50 years and over and 91% in adults aged 70 years and over over a follow-up period of approximately 4 years. The Zoe-Ltfu study, which follows Zoe-50 and Zoe-70 participants for another 6 years, is ongoing and will continue to evaluate the long-term efficacy, immunogenicity and safety of the vaccine.

Shingles is caused by reactivation of the varicella zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox. With age, the immune system loses the ability to activate a strong and effective immune response, increasing the risk of developing shingles. The disease can cause severe pain and, in some cases, it lasts after the rash has subsided and can last for months or even years (post-herpetic neuralgia).

Recombinant Shingles Vaccine (Rzv) is the first vaccine approved for the prevention of Shingles to combine a non-live antigen with the Gsk adjuvant and may help overcome the natural age-related decline in immunity that contributes to challenge to protect adults aged 50 and over from this condition.

“Shingles is a painful disease that one in three adults will develop in their lifetime. Now we can, for the first time, confirm that the clinical benefit of the vaccine recombinant against zoster, in general, continues for at least 10 years after vaccinationoffering patients and their healthcare professionals the peace of mind of the duration of protection against the disease “, says the principal investigator of the study, Dr. Javier Díez-DomingoFisabio (Foundation for the Promotion of Health and Biomedical Research of the Valencian Community, Spain).

“We have observed the continued persistence of the protection of our Herpes Zoster vaccine. Zoe-Ltfu results show it can provide a decade of protection against the pain, debilitating impact, and potentially serious complications that Shingles can cause. in people aged 50 and over – he says Sabine LuikChief Medical Officer and SVP Global Medical Regulatory & Quality, Gsk – These data add to and significantly complement the body of existing data demonstrating the long-term benefit of the vaccine and further results from this ongoing study will be available in the near future. “.