Vaccines Greta Thunberg to boycott Glasgow climate summit over unfair distribution of coronary vaccines

Internationally known climate active Greta Thunberg is about to boycott the Glasgow climate summit over the unfair distribution of coronary vaccines. According to Thunberg, the uneven distribution of vaccines means that states do not participate in COP26 on equal terms.

The 18-year-old Swede emphasizes that by the time of the climate summit in November, rich countries are already vaccinating their young and healthy citizens, while those at risk in other parts of the world will not receive the vaccine.

“If the extremely unfair distribution of vaccines continues, I will not attend the Glasgow conference. However, if the situation improves, I can change my position, ”Thunberg said.

The climate summit was postponed from last year due to a pandemic.

Among other things, Greta Thunberg has been named Time magazine’s person of the year in her second year.