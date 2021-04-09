Friday, April 9, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Vaccines Greta Thunberg to boycott Glasgow climate summit over unfair distribution of coronary vaccines

by admin
April 9, 2021
in World
0

Internationally known climate active Greta Thunberg is about to boycott the Glasgow climate summit over the unfair distribution of coronary vaccines. According to Thunberg, the uneven distribution of vaccines means that states do not participate in COP26 on equal terms.

The 18-year-old Swede emphasizes that by the time of the climate summit in November, rich countries are already vaccinating their young and healthy citizens, while those at risk in other parts of the world will not receive the vaccine.

“If the extremely unfair distribution of vaccines continues, I will not attend the Glasgow conference. However, if the situation improves, I can change my position, ”Thunberg said.

The climate summit was postponed from last year due to a pandemic.

Among other things, Greta Thunberg has been named Time magazine’s person of the year in her second year.

.
#Vaccines #Greta #Thunberg #boycott #Glasgow #climate #summit #unfair #distribution #coronary #vaccines

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

MIRROR MIRROR: Coronavirus pandemic causes surge in eating disorders among teenagers - Olive Press News Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.