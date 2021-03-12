After Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted conditional marketing authorization to the vaccine from the American laboratory Johnson & Johnson. It’s the “Only one that can be used in a single dose”, said the director of the EMA, Emer Cooke. The first doses are expected to arrive in France between late March and early April, but the laboratory reported on March 9 that it was facing supply issues, which could complicate plans to deliver the 55 million doses of its vaccine to the Union. European.