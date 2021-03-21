“I did not feel anything. It was very fast. I can’t stop recommending it highly. It’s the best for everyone, ”Boris Johnson claimed after receiving a dose of the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford. The British prime minister inoculated himself with the antiviral marketed by AstraZeneca at the St. Thomas hospital, where he was admitted almost a year ago with severe symptoms of covid-19. Friday returned to the clinical center, which stands on the banks of the Thames in front of the Parliament of Westminster, to emphasize his confidence in the safety of this serum and turn the page in his management of the pandemic, which is only now beginning to give positive results.

Johnson resists pressure to authorize a public and independent investigation into the coronavirus crisis, which has placed the United Kingdom among the countries with the most deaths and the steepest drop in GDP of the G-7 members. He replies that “now is not the time” every time the relatives of the deceased, patients with covid sequelae, Alzheimer’s and dementia associations, as well as politicians, academics and intellectuals ask him for responsibilities.

The vaccination program is, for now, the exception in the litany of mishaps and errors since the virus was detected in the country in January 2020. The first injection was administered on December 8 and today about 27 million people had received the initial dose and 2.1 million the two recommended. The government hopes to inoculate, with one intake, the remaining 21 million adults by the end of July. The target remains, although AstraZeneca’s supply will fall in April, according to Health Minister Matt Hancock.

The Executive affirms that if it has serum reserves it is thanks to the strong previous investment that it has made in its development



“Our vaccines are safe and effective, and we have the supply we need,” Johnson said Friday. The United Kingdom ordered one hundred million doses from the Anglo-Swedish company and it is estimated that 80% of them will be produced in the country. The Executive incorporated incentives for local production in its contracts with four of the eight brands of injectables on its shopping list in the face of the coronavirus. It was a “strategic decision” because, as Hancock said in Parliament, “there is not going to be a global overcapacity of vaccine production for a long time.”

The Biotechnology Industry Association (BIA) was the connecting bridge between the public and private sectors. He coordinated the action plan and government investment that has allowed the construction and modernization of serum production plants. The two pre-pandemic operational sites – in Livingstone (Scotland) and Billingham (northern England) – are producing prototypes of the Valneva and Novanax vials, which are in different phases of clinical trials.

The Oxford Consortium



In turn, the University of Oxford included in a consortium companies such as the Italian Advent, which has produced batches of the first trials of 2020, and the commercial firms Oxford Biomedica and Cobra Biologics, which are responsible for large-scale manufacturing. The Indian group Wockhardt performs the filling and finishing operations for AstraZeneca’s vials at its factory in Wales.

Johnson presided over the official opening on January 18 of Oxbox, the Oxford Biomedica facility, which his government funded in a drive to contain the pandemic and a longer-term commitment to the biotech sector. They consist of six vaccine production ‘suites’ -three used for AstraZeneca’s-, warehouses and cold stores. There are plans to double the production capacity in a “flexible extension” of the same site.

Oxbox also houses the incipient team of the Vaccine Innovation and Production Center (VCMI), a project promoted by Johnson’s cabinet in collaboration with universities and specialized companies. It was established in 2018, with a four-year forecast until the opening of its operational center in Hartwell (County of Oxfordshire).

The deadly viral threat accelerated plans and reinforced state investment – up to a total of around 200 million euros – so that the opening of the building is anticipated for the summer. “No one could predict the outbreak of covid-19, but we are doing our best to accelerate construction so that VMIC is ready to support the UK’s long-term vaccine needs in the future,” said the councilor. from the center, Dr. Matthew Duchars.