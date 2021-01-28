Vaccines German experts recommend that Astra Zeneca not be given to people over 65 – there is little evidence of efficacy, says THL chief physician

According to studies conducted by THL’s chief physician Hanna Nohynek, it is not possible to say how good the vaccine is in people over 65 years of age.

German the vaccine commission recommends that astra zeneca coronavirus vaccine should not be given to people 65 years of age or older. According to the news agency Reuters.

Experts say there are currently not enough data available to support the administration of the vaccine to people over 65 years of age.

“Astra Zeneca vaccine, unlike rna vaccines, should only be offered to people aged 18 to 64,” experts said in a statement on Thursday.

CEO of Astra Zeneca Pascal Soriot explained the paucity of data by the fact that the company started vaccinating older age groups later than other vaccine manufacturers.

Senior physician Hanna Nohynek The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) stresses that it is not a question of Astra Zeneca vaccine not being effective in people over 65 years of age.

“There is very little evidence of efficacy,” Nohynek says.

He says there were a little over 65 among those surveyed. The incidence of coronavirus among them was otherwise low because study participants stayed at home, wore face masks, and adhered to restrictions anyway.

“Because of this, the study can’t say how good the efficacy is for people over 65.”

The low proportion of people over the age of 65 in the study was already known in December, when a group of Oxford University published their preliminary research on the Astra Zeneca vaccine. The vaccine is the result of a collaboration between Astra Zeneca and the University of Oxford.

Nohynek reminds that Germany is still making its own recommendations and is waiting for the position of the European Medicines Agency, as is Finland.

European the drug agency is expected to recommend a marketing authorization for the astra zeneca vaccine tomorrow, friday. The European Commission will decide on the marketing authorization.

What if the vaccine doesn’t get a marketing authorization? Nohynek says using rna vaccine alone would make vaccination slow.

“Let’s wait for a marketing authorization and then look at what ages the vaccine is recommended for, under what conditions and what it means for Finland.”

Nohynek says more information is needed about the Astra Zeneca vaccine. In the UK, the vaccine is recommended for anyone over 12 years of age, subject to approval by the local medicines authority.

The country is expected to provide information on the effectiveness of the vaccine in people of different ages as progress is made in implementing the vaccination schedule.

“However, efficacy data is rarely as reliable as data from a controlled efficacy study.”

The Astra Zeneca vaccine, and its effectiveness in people over 65, is also being studied in the United States, Nohynek says. The survey results are expected to be completed in February – March.

Astra Deliveries of Zeneca’s vaccines to the European Union have been delayed and the company has announced that it will be able to supply less than half of the agreed vaccines to the EU early this year.

According to Reuters, EU countries were to receive 80 million doses of the vaccine by the end of March, but the company says it will only be able to deliver 31 million doses.

On Thursday, Reuters told the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine, according to data, that Astra Zeneca is likely to deliver far more than 31 million doses of the vaccine.

According to the German newspaper, the pharmaceutical company has agreed to publish an agreement with the EU on the supply of coronavirus vaccines.

According to the newspaper, Astra Zeneca also intends to settle its disagreements over the agreement with the EU Commission on Friday.

Britannian prime minister Boris Johnson says, referring to the recommendation of the German Vaccine Commission, that in the UK, the Astra Zeneca vaccine is considered effective for all age groups. The country is currently vaccinating its population with the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

Experts from the English Health Authority say that the Astra Zeneca vaccine also provides protection for the elderly, even if the information on the vaccine is fragmented in this regard.

“Vaccines from both Astra Zeneca and Biontech and Pfizer are safe and provide a high level of protection against covid-19 disease,” the health authority said in a statement, according to Reuters.