Latin America and the Caribbean do not have the amount of covid-19 vaccines they need. Until this Friday, the region had received 37 million doses, which should be distributed among 630 million people. The figure is enough to administer less than 6 doses per 100 inhabitants: maintaining a criterion of two per person, today the region can immunize 2.8% of its population. In the United States, meanwhile, nearly one in four citizens has already received the vaccine. The inequalities in the global distribution draw the map of the differences between rich and poor countries, as denounced in January by the World Health Organization.

“Two thirds of the vaccines have been assigned to the 50 most powerful countries and 0.1% to the 50 poorest countries”, warns Diego Tipping, president of the Argentine Red Cross. Mexico brought the demand for greater equity in distribution two weeks ago to the UN Security Council. And he added the support of Argentina, a country with which it has agreed to manufacture 250 million doses before July in partnership with Oxford-AstraZeneca. Production, however, is delayed due to lack of inputs. In the face of the emergency, for himself who can have grown, as can also happen in Europe.

The result is that the total dose figure can be misleading about the capacity of Latin America and the Caribbean to serve its populations, because 87% of the doses are in the hands of only four countries: Brazil (15 million), Chile ( 8.6 million), Mexico and Argentina (4 million). It coincides that the four countries make up the group of the five largest economies in the region, with the only absence of Colombia. While countries like Cuba (which prepares its own formula) and Honduras have not received a single dose. Others have only a few thousand, such as Paraguay (4,000), Ecuador (73,000) or El Salvador (20,000). The differences between rich and poor are obvious.

The internal pressure suffered by governments to outperform their neighbors, added to the current restriction on supply, have turned the idea of ​​a solidarity distribution of vaccines between countries into a chimera. And the purchasing model has done the rest. Based on the logic of the free market and not on a global health strategy, countries with oily trade links have been more successful than the rest. Chile has been the best example of this: 30 trade agreements in force and a mature culture of negotiation allowed the Andean country to close contracts for 60 million doses in three years, of which it has already received almost 9 million to distribute among 16 million of population. “The internal discussions around the vaccine are focused on the local, on comparing how we are in relation to the neighbor. And we must understand that access to the vaccine is not just a humanitarian issue, it is related to a successful strategy against the pandemic. It is useless for some countries to vaccinate their entire population if others have not been able to start, because the virus will continue to circulate, ”says Tipping.

Most Latin American and Caribbean countries today depend on Covax, the joint mechanism of WHO and the Global Initiative for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) to equitably distribute 281 million doses. The first 117,000 arrived last Monday in Colombia, a country that, like so many others, was left out of the first round of deliveries by private laboratories. The vacuum gave Russia and China wings to introduce their own vaccines to the region.

While the US laboratory Pfizer has fulfilled 1.6% of its contracts with the region and the British AstraZéneca only 0.26%, the deliveries of the Russian Sputnik V and the China Sinopharm are around 5% of what was agreed. “Laboratories like Pfizer or AstraZeneca also had big commitments in Europe and the United States, but the vaccines from Russia or China did not have those commitments. The Latin American countries that bought from Russia or China received vaccines first, because it is easier to be ahead in the list of those laboratories than in those that have commitments with the United States and Europe, ”explains Colombian Johnattan García Ruiz, a researcher at the center. Dejusticia think tank and professor of Law and Global Health at the Universidad de Los Andes. “One thing is the closing of the negotiation and another that the laboratory complies with the deliveries,” he warns.

Brazil is a good example of delivery problems. The largest economy in the region has reserved 415 million doses (more than half with AstraZéneca), but has received just 15 million for a population of 210 million people. “Brazil did not buy the right amounts on time,” says Marcio Sommer Bittencourt, a doctor and researcher at the University of São Paulo. Bittencourt attributes the delay to the inexperience of the Government of Jair Bolsonaro, which “did not accept the offer of the companies that were made before the completion of the clinical studies, created legal obstacles, did not facilitate the acquisition of vaccines by the States and he did not seek alliances ”.

At first glance, Brazil has reserved more vaccines than it needs, but today it has only managed to vaccinate 4% of its population. “Obviously it is more difficult for a poor country to buy vaccines, but Brazil is an intermediate country, like Chile, Morocco and Turkey, which are ahead in vaccination,” he warns. Brazil, like Argentina and Mexico, has bet on the local production of vaccines, in partnership with international laboratories. But Bittencourt regrets that his country is not developing its own covid vaccine, despite having the necessary technology. Gonzalo Vecina, former president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa)Remember that Brazil “exports the vaccine against yellow fever.”

On December 23, Mexico was the first Latin American country to receive the covid-19 vaccine, and like Brazil it is also far behind due to shortage problems. The Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has agreed to purchase more than 234 million doses of five different vaccines, but has only received 1.7%. “Mexico has done what it could,” says Mauricio Meschoulam, a professor at the Universidad Iberoamericana. Meschoulam explains that for low- and middle-income countries the scope for action is very small, because the determining factor in negotiations with pharmaceutical companies is financing for the development of their vaccines. In this way, rich countries have asked for more vaccines than they need and laboratories have offered more than they can produce, leaving the rest of the states in limbo.

“We are facing a brutal inequality in the distribution of vaccines in the world,” says Meschoulam, a reality that has served as an alibi for governments to justify delays in local campaigns. The Mexican protest before the UN goes in this direction. “The government tries to explain that ‘we are slow with vaccination and we would like to have more vaccines, but look at what is happening in the international context,'” says Meschoulam. The problems are aggravated when the national purchasing power diminishes or the political situation is more fragile. This is the case of Peru, in the hands of a transitional government, after the early departure of President Martín Vizcarra through parliament.

Peru received in February one million vials from the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, a purchase that was marred by the so-called get vaccinated, a scandal that involves more than 450 people who —between September of last year and January of this year— were irregularly immunized with doses that the company offered to the Peruvian government in August. The director of the Bartolomé de las Casas Center in Cusco, Carlos Herz, draws attention to these additional problems, a product of the “fragile institutional framework of the State and the limited management capacity”: “The inefficient public apparatus means that we have this amount of vaccines , but also particular political interests add a delay factor. This works against the ability to relate to buy, ”says Herz.

The countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, without exception, must resolve the bottleneck in the supply chain as soon as possible. They have little or no firepower to do so in the face of the largest economies. Tipping says from the Argentine Red Cross that the situation is very serious, but also an opportunity. “All presidents have an unprecedented responsibility, which is to think of a global strategy against the pandemic, without countries looking inward and comparing themselves with the one next door.”

In collaboration with Elijah Camhaji (Mexico), Beatriz Jucá (São Paulo), Regiane Oliveira (São Paulo), Santiago Torrado (Bogotá) and Jacqueline fowks (Lime).

