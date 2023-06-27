Summer vacation time. Especially after Covid the desire to travel returns, with 89% of Italians planning a trip this year, of which over 20% outside the European borders. Packing a ‘drug kit’ may not always be enough, but correct information on prevention rules and recommended – or in some cases mandatory – vaccinations for the chosen destination is essential. With this objective, the pharmaceutical group Sanofi launches the ‘VacciConCura’ awareness campaign, promoted together with Simvim, the Italian Society of Travel and Migration Medicine. The initiative will be developed via the web and on social media, and will involve influencer ‘testimonials’.

“Whether you travel for work or for pleasure, especially as regards the more ‘exotic’ destinations – says Alberto Tomasi, president of Simvim – it is of great importance to inform yourself in advance about the potential risks and pathologies present in the country of destination, as well as the possibility to protect themselves from these diseases. In this regard, vaccinations represent an effective preventive method for many of the diseases that can be contracted while travelling. The need or recommendation to undergo these vaccinations should always be evaluated with your doctor or at the medical clinics of travel depending on the destination, the type of travel and one’s health conditions.The tools dedicated to informing travelers should in any case be considered useful in the field of prevention, as they can be easily consulted by all those who like to travel safely responsible. A well-prepared traveler will enjoy the journey more and will soon be ready to leave again.”

To respond to the needs of people who want to visit foreign countries with fewer worries – informs a note – Sanofi has launched www.VacciConCura.it, a site where travelers will be able to find authoritative information on the necessary vaccines and on the prevention measures to be adopted in view of the departures to certain international destinations. The campaign also comes to life on social networks with three dedicated focuses: types of travellers, destinations, types of travel. To further raise awareness of these issues, both within families and among the youngest, the campaign is also conveyed through collaboration with influencers.