USA added more uncertainty and confusion on the issue of the distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus that will be donated to Argentina and other countries.

The US official in charge of global coordination against Covid said on Friday that it is necessary that countries have the regulatory framework and approval process for vaccines to receive the donation and that in this item only Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will donate, which for various reasons do not have a total green light in our country.

AstraZeneca, no

On donations announced Thursday no dose of AstraZeneca (which is approved in Argentina) and they cannot be exchanged for one another through the Covax mechanism, the official clarified.

The White House announced on Thursday that it would donate 25 million vaccines to the world and of these 6 million would go to various Latin American countries, including Argentina, without mentioning the number of doses to each state or brand names.

Non-Pfizer vials. Photo: AFP

He said that the doses to the region would be distributed through the global Covax mechanism, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), which has already assigned various items to Argentina, mostly from Astra Zeneca.

In a virtual press conference for journalists from all over the world, in which he participated ClarionGayle Smith, the State Department’s Global Covid Response Coordinator, answered a question about the possibility that Latin American countries that have not approved Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines could exchange them for AstraZeneca through of the Covax mechanism.

“Countries must have the appropriate regulatory framework and the approval process necessary to receive the type of vaccine that is being proposed ”, he said without giving more details about whether the approval should be sanitary, legal or both.



Injections ready with Pfizer. Photo: AP

The ANMAT approved Pfizer months ago, but he still has not managed to sign a contract with the laboratory, a fact that is immersed in strong controversy. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have not yet received approval from the Argentine health agency.

Experts consulted by Clarion in Washington a few days ago they had already anticipated that the lack of approval in our country could be inconvenient when ordering vaccines from the United States.

AstraZeneca is fully approved in Argentina, along with Sputnik and Sinopharm. The United States announced several weeks ago that it would donate to the world 60 million doses of AstraZenecaBut he said that he would only do it when it was approved by the FDA, the highest health body in the United States, which has not yet given the green light and does not seem to be in too much rush.

“We have no AstraZeneca doses to share right nowWe have to share in the future, 60 million doses that were announced by the president that await FDA approval to ratify their safety. At this point it will not be possible, ”Smith said.

“But one of the things we need to do with Covax consultations is try to combine vaccines (with the countries) to distribute them in the most effective way possible ”, he added.

The White House announced Thursday that 6 million vaccines will arrive in Latin America through Covax and mentioned as beneficiaries Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Haiti and other countries of the Caribbean community, in addition to the Dominican Republic.

The efforts of Argentina

But the Biden government disappointed – at least for now – Argentina’s expectations of receiving doses beyond those that come through Covax. The Argentine ambassador in Washington, Jorge Argüello, had been working intensely in the US capital to demonstrate the urgency of our country’s health to receive vaccines directly, given the alarming number of cases and the lack of doses.

But on Thursday the White House said that the beneficiaries of the direct allocation (another 6 million) will be “urgently needed countries” such as Mexico, Canada, South Korea, the West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and Yemen, as well as United Nations workers in those countries. Argentina does not appear in this group.

As he knew Clarion, Argüello continues trying in these hours to obtain the greater amount of doses with meetings with officials of the White House. But all the ambassadors of the region are after the hunt for what is today the most precious asset in the world.

Washington, correspondent

ap