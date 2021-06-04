Health authorities in the United States are trying to determine whether heart inflammation that can occur in conjunction with many types of infections could also be a rare side effect. in adolescents and young adults after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

An article on seven US teens in various states, published in Pediatrics, is among the latest reports of cardiac inflammation discovered after COVID-19 vaccination, although a link to the vaccine has not been proven.

Children, from 14 to 19 years old, received injections from Pfizer in April or May and developed chest pain within a few days. Imaging tests of the heart showed a type of inflammation of the heart muscle called myocarditis.

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Photo: AP

Associated Press

News in development