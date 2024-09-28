The role of the family pediatrician in increasing coverage of recommended vaccinations to achieve the ministerial objective “is essential because being present throughout the national territory we are, together with the vaccination centers, the protagonists of this system“. As Antonio D’Avino, president of the Italian Federation of Doctors and Paediatricians (Fimp)on the occasion of Fimp national congress underway in Rimini until Sundayexplains that “increasing vaccination coverage is only possible if all stakeholders work in the same direction”.

In this context, “more and more, the family pediatrician wants to work in his own practice and include vaccination activities – continues D’Avino – also making use of nursing and support staff to improve the organization of the professional practice. This, we believe , is fundamental to increase vaccination coverage. All settings can be useful and right, but the family pediatrician’s office is a setting that must certainly be implemented”. As a “federation we are actively engaged in all regions of Italy and collaborate with the campaigns of the ministry and the Institute superior of health because we believe that vaccinations are a fundamental tool for the prevention of infectious diseases”.

In this regard “the Counseling is key – observes President Fimp – The main reason for vaccine hesitancy or tiredness is the lack of adequate information. Instead, there must be awareness on the part of Italian families of the extraordinary effectiveness of vaccines. Because of this, during periodic visits programmed, such as health assessments, we inform families, but we would like to take advantage of these opportunities to vaccinate children who are non-compliant”.

Thanks to the regional vaccination registrydesirable in every region, but present in about half, it is possible to have in real time, through the IT system, “the pulse of the situation in real time, understand which children need to be vaccinated and implement active call strategies”. Of course, when each region has the registry and the electronic health record is adopted, “we will be in the optimal situation to have an count of the children to be vaccinated”.

Italian familiesAfter all, “they want to continue to have the family pediatrician as the main point of reference for the child’s growth and healthcare – underlines D’Avino – We asked the University of Padua, Department of Statistics, to carry out a survey of satisfaction with the figure of the family pediatrician. More than 1500 parents were interviewed, representing all the Italian regions. The results were also very encouraging because it emerged that in the future organizational models a constant reference, just like the family pediatrician.”

The important thing is that the pediatrician can also count on “institutional information appropriate to the times – observes President Fimp – Too often parents tell us that they have read false information on TikTok or other social networks, such as the belief that the measles vaccine causes autism. This highlights how distorted communication comes more easily than scientific communication. My hope is that the institutions understand how important it is to plan mass awareness activities to counter this false information also through social channels with authoritative testimonials, so that the message reaches the families – he concludes – in an effective way”.