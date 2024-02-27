On the occasion of the World Herpes Zoster Prevention Week (26 February – 2 March), the Fimmg (Italian Federation of General Practitioners) Umbria organizes vaccination sessions against Shingles. At the clinics of Umbrian general practitioners participating in the initiative – we read in a note – as per the National Vaccine Prevention Plan (Pnpv) 2023-2025, frail and at-risk patients aged 18 and over suffering from oncological, onco-haematological pathologies, chronic heart disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic respiratory system diseases, patients undergoing dialysis, HIV-infected, transplanted patients or those awaiting a transplant, but also the cohorts of 65-year-olds born between 1952 and 1959. Patients will receive the first dose of the vaccine which will be repeated 2-6 months later.

The primary objective of the initiative is to promote the prevention of Herpes zoster, a pathology often described only as a vesicular rash with itching, burning and sometimes pain, but underestimated due to hospitalizations, serious pain if the localization affects for example the optic nerve, chronic and painful post-herpetic neuralgia up to complications such as meningitis and encephalitis.

“The vaccine is safe and effective – explains Simonetta Centurione, doctor and regional secretary of Fimmg Umbria – It reduces the risk of developing the infection, linked to the reactivation of the chickenpox virus by affecting one or more nerves, but also significantly reduces the risk of being affected from long-term sequelae such as post-infection neuralgia, with chronic pain resistant to pharmacological treatment”. With this initiative – concludes the note – we underline the importance of vaccination which must be part of every citizen's vaccination plan as a right to health.