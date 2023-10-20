Protecting fragile patients “is our main objective. They are people who already have pathologies, and this is why we have decided to start a vaccination campaign for both the flu and Herpes zoster. To strengthen the vaccination offer network and reach the greatest possible number of subjects eligible for vaccination, it is necessary to develop organizational models that provide for substantial integration between hospital and territory”. In this perspective, the proposal to the hospitalized patient “of vaccination before being discharged from hospital” is included. This was said by Maria Corvino, health director of ASL Napoli 1, at the Ecm event ‘Vaccination of the frail patient: hospital and territory, new opportunities for interaction’ which took place at the Ospedale del Mare in Naples.

“Getting a vaccination – adds Giuseppe Vitiello, director of the Uoc medical direction of the ASL Napoli 1 unit – reduces the hospital influx, reduces exacerbations of chronic patients and, above all, at the threshold of the winter season – with what will be the seasonal flu peak – reduces access to the emergency room, which cannot be infinitely extreme, but which has a structural and organizational limit deriving from the number of rooms and staff assigned to the care activity. The horrible experience of Covid – he continues – has given us a lot, in negative terms, but it has also taught us a lot. Covid has made us understand that the possibility of intercepting the needs, especially those of the fragile, allows us to act in a preventive moment compared to the onset of the disease and thus reduce all the complications that derive from the onset of a pathology”.

“The hospital-territory interaction – reiterates Lucia Marino, director of the Prevention department of ASL Napoli 1 – is a challenge to overcome. Unfortunately, the target set by the ministry for flu vaccination coverage is 75 to 90%, as the optimal value. We in the region are still unable to reach these values ​​because there is poor communication and resistance from the elderly patient. The important thing is not to leave the patient alone, so as to have a path already outlined when he leaves the hospital. To obtain greater participation in vaccinations – concludes Marino – the hospital must absolutely encourage participation in the vaccination campaign for Herpes zoster, influenza and pneumococcus”.