“Vaccination coverage in adults is lower than desired, with important differences at national level and in the vaccines investigated. For the anti-flu, 45.7% is immunized, on average, compared to the threshold value set by the vaccination plan of 70%. In the case of Herpes Zoster, about half of Italians at risk are not aware of itdoes not consider the shingles disease invalidating and does not know the availability of a vaccine, but would be vaccinated “. These are the main data highlighted by Davide Gori, Maria Pia Fantini and the other members of the scientific secretariat of the Obvious meetingcommenting on the study presented at the event that took place from 24 to 26 October at the Ceub university residential center in the Rocca di Bertinoro (Forlì-Cesena).

The work at the center of the scientific meeting, on which researchers and managers of public health services discussed, photographs the phenomenon of hesitancy towards vaccines (vaccine hesitancy), defined by the World Health Organization as a delay or a refusal to receive vaccinations despite their availability. Leading the study, “which was conceived, structured and put into practice in about a year and involved a population of 10 thousand inhabitants representative of the Italian reality – explains Fantini, full professor of Hygiene and Public Health at the University of Bologna – is was the observatory Obvious (Observatory on Vaccine Hesitancy in Italy – Online UniBo Surveys), born within the university in 2021 with the dual objective of monitoring vaccination hesitation rates in the Italian population and analyzing the various factors that determine it to evaluate employment of adequate interventions and strategies “.

As is well known, the specialist points out, “there are vaccines that are compulsory by law, others are compulsory for access to school services and then there are vaccines that are not compulsory, but strongly recommended by the health authorities. The observatory’s activity focused on pediatric, adolescent and adult vaccinations, not mandatory but recommended by the National Vaccine Prevention Plan (Pnpv), i.e. on vaccines against Herpes Zoster, influenza virus, pneumococcus, rotavirus, Papillomavirus, as well as on anti Sars-CoV-2 vaccines. The questionnaire, very broad and representative, was structured in such a way as to administer the questions relating to the single vaccine only to the target population, which therefore has the right to be vaccinated for free, selected on the basis of various characteristics including age, gender, profession and pathologies. concomitants “.

Compared to the optimal levels of coverage according to the vaccination plan, “there are large differences between macro areas – reports Fantini – with highest values ​​in the North East and lowest in the Islands. Beyond the hesitant, which represent a hard core for reasons that we will probe and which almost never exceed 10%, for the flu the target has not been reached not only in the pediatric age, but also among health workers and operators, teachers and law enforcement. Although 2 in 3 of influenza vaccination recipients know that they are in the target population, only one in 5 is concerned about the flu because there is no knowledge and perception of the complications of this and other diseases that can precipitate health conditions. with a consequence on the quality of life and autonomy “.

Herpes Zoster, for example, “is a disease caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus that we know as a childhood disease “, recalls Gori, researcher at the University of Bologna in the field of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine.” After the acute phase – he highlights – the virus can be located in the spinal ganglion where it cannot be easily reached and destroyed by the system immune system “, therefore” remains harmless, silent for years, even for life “. The infection can reactivate, however, in people in whom” the immune system no longer works efficiently, such as in over 50s with diseases such as diabetes, or in those over the age of 65 and with the aging process undergoes immunosenescence. More than a third of people over 65 who are not vaccinated are at risk “, who however” ignore the severity of the disease and the painful and disabling sequelae such as post-herpetic neuralgia that can last for years “.

Most of the drugs we have “are unable to treat and control pain and inflammation – specifies the expert – while there is an effective and safe prevention available. Compared to the vaccine available since 2007 with live and attenuated virus, which reduces its use in immunocompromised subjects, today we also have an adjuvanted recombinant vaccine that can be administered in immunocompromised people. Furthermore, it appears to be more suitable in people with immunosenescence, since the adjuvant substances stimulate the cell-mediated response more, precisely the one that is most compromised and important “.

Returning to the results of Obvious’s survey, “it is striking – says Gori – that practically half of the sample over 65, to whom the Herpes Zoster vaccine is offered for free and who would be vaccinated, answered ‘I didn’t know I was in a population that has this opportunity“.

“Communication campaigns to raise awareness of the possibility that is offered would be important, but not sufficient”, according to the specialist. “We must act in a joint way between public health professionals, doctors, health professionals and the press: it is a complex problem – he concludes – It needs clear and coordinated answers”.