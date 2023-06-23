Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the leading cause of pediatric respiratory infections worldwide and the second leading cause of death within the first year of age (after malaria). Every year it causes about 3.6 million hospitalizations and the death of 100,000 children under the age of 5. In Italy it is estimated that every year over 80,000 children in their first year of life are seen in the clinic for causes related to RSV infection, while around 15,000 need hospitalisation. This was what emerged during the event “A paradigm shift in the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in early childhood”, promoted on the initiative of the deputy Luciano Ciocchetti (FdI) at Palazzo Theodoli Bianchelli (Chamber of Deputies), who an important governance issue on the RSV prevention strategy in Italy is on the agenda, also in light of the arrival of preventive monoclonal antibodies for passive immunization in the first year of life.