“The anti-Herpes zoster vaccination in people with diabetes could be the model for a cultural revolution in the field of the prevention of infectious diseases, especially in frail subjects. Vaccination should not be linked to age, but to the risk of disease and its consequences. Like pharmacological therapy, the prevention of infectious diseases should be done in a personalized way, in the place where the patients are followed up: by the general practitioner, in the specialist outpatient clinic or in the nursing homes”. So Ferdinando Carlo Sasso, full professor of internal medicine at the Luigi Vanvitelli University of Campania, speaking today on the sidelines of the ‘Panorama diabetes’ congress, underway in Riccione from 21 to 24 May.

“To do this – explains Sasso – we need a call to action, a call to action from all the staff of the National Health Service, doctors and specialists. In the National Vaccine Prevention Plan, developed by the joint work of Scientific Societies and the Ministry of Health – he continues – there are very precise indications on the characteristics of those who could benefit from vaccinations which, falling within the Lea (Essential Assistance Levels, ed) are free services and are valid for the whole national territory – adds the expert – It is a question of making the doctor aware and of bringing these practices back into the therapeutic paths (Pdta) which, unfortunately in Italy, due to a regionalization of healthcare, must be approved from each individual region. By doing this prevention – he specifies – however, we reduce illnesses, hospitalizations and, in addition to gaining health, costs are reduced, also for the NHS “.

Diabetes is a disease with a very high social impact. “It has a prevalence of 6% in the population, according to Istat – explains Sasso – but in the over 70s it is 20% (1 out of 5). Infections, in people with diabetes, are an extremely marked problem because, due to a series of complex mechanisms, due not only to the modification of the immune response, they not only have a higher risk of disease, but also of hospitalization (4 times higher compared to the non-diabetic) and a doubled risk of mortality, according to default estimates”. Vaccinations against meningitis, pneumococcus, influenza and herpes zoster are currently recommended in patients who are frail because they are diabetic, but also in immunosuppressed patients with chronic and oncological diseases. This infection, also known as shingles, is a reactivation of the chickenpox virus that manifests as a painful rash along a nerve ending. It mainly affects patients with type 1 diabetes, women and the elderly.

(continued)

“In the diabetic patient, who already has a disabling disease, the Herpes zoster infection impacts in a particularly important way”, observes Marco Falcone, professor of infectious diseases, University of Pisa and secretary of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) in his intervention. “The diabetic, in fact, already suffers” at the level of nerve cells “because of diabetic neuropathy due to hyperglycemia”, an excessive level of glucose in the blood, in fact, damages the nerve cells. “The most serious complication – he continues – is postherpetic neuralgia, which arises as debilitating pain at the site of the infection. It can last weeks or months and, in people with diabetes, already predisposed to neuralgia, this complication can have a much longer duration and make the clinical picture worsen or precipitate”.

Furthermore, “in the patient with diabetes – recalls Falcone – the Herpes zoster infection, also impacting on cardiac function, increases the risk of cardiovascular events, perhaps due to immune dysfunction. Furthermore – he adds – the diabetic, who may already have renal insufficiency or even be on dialysis, given that the kidney is one of the first organs to suffer from the disease, has difficulty in being treated with the antiviral drugs that are used in the presence of infection from herpes zoster”.

Being able to prevent this disease therefore has an important impact for patients and the NHS. Until recently “we had a vaccine against Zoster – underlines Sasso – with an attenuated virus that was suggested over 65 years of age or from 50 years of age in frail subjects. More recently, a recombinant type has been approved, a modern technology, consisting of a micro surface protein of the varicella virus, which is adjuvanted and therefore favors the immune response, the synthesis of specific antibodies. The added value compared to the past – summarizes the diabetologist – is that the recombinant can be used from the age of 50 onwards (the previous one was over 65) and, in frail people such as diabetics, already after the age of 18 (it was in the over 50s if diabetics). In addition to having a better safety profile – concludes Sasso – it also seems to work much better because, in studies, it shows an efficacy of 95%, against about 60% of the previous one, even in older subjects “. The challenge is to make it accessible to these patients.