Vaccines Everyone wants coroner vaccines, and their production is in the hands of a few companies – Could licensed coroner vaccines be made in Finland?

A company operating in Finland may enter into a license agreement for the manufacture of a coronavirus vaccine, but in that case the vaccines would not necessarily remain in Finland. Domestic availability would be ensured through national vaccine production. According to the Security of Supply Center, it could be a solution in future pandemics.

Coronavirus pandemic the defeat now seems to be in the hands of a few pharmaceutical companies. Finland and other European Union member states are dependent on companies that have been granted a marketing authorization supplying their coronavirus vaccines as agreed.

So far this has not happened. Pfizer’s and Biontech’s temporary delivery difficulties have already slowed down the pace of vaccination in Finland. The pace threatens to fade further. Astra Zeneca has warned it will not be able to deliver its vaccines in early spring as much as intended.

Astra Zeneca is expected to receive a marketing authorization for its vaccine this week, and the company’s deliveries will play a significant role in launching large-scale vaccinations in Finland.

The situation is already starting to get frustrating. Leading expert of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Mia Kontio stated over the weekend, “cannot be converted into vaccines without them”.

What if vaccines were to be manufactured in Finland? Would it provide a solution to the vaccine shortage?

In theory The production of coronavirus vaccines is possible in Finland, says the head of the unit Marjo-Riitta Helle Pharmaceutical Safety and Development Center (Fimea).

“It depends on what kind of manufacturing conditions we have. They should be mirrored at the stages of the approved manufacturing process. “

Companies operating in Finland can enter into a licensing agreement with a pharmaceutical company that produces a coronavirus vaccine. Based on that, manufacturing could begin.

The ball is in the companies themselves. It is the responsibility of the pharmaceutical companies to map out possible production sites and apply for an additional manufacturing site to the marketing authorization that has already been obtained, Helle says.

Even if a coronavirus vaccine were manufactured in Finland under a license agreement, it would hardly change the pace of Finland’s own vaccination. Vaccines would probably not stay here.

“Finland would be just one manufacturing site among the other manufacturing sites, and the pharmaceutical company would forward the vaccines in accordance with its distribution agreements.”

About everything however, may be agreed. It is possible to make the agreement conditional on a certain proportion of the vaccine doses being made available to the country of manufacture, says the chief physician of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). Hanna Nohynek.

However, there are obstacles to concluding such an agreement. Finland has procured vaccines in the European Union’s joint procurement, and it cannot procure vaccines directly from the producers involved in the joint procurement.

This is part of the EU’s joint procurement agreement, says the head of department Tuija Kumpulainen. He writes in his e-mail reply that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is not involved in the possible preparation of domestic vaccine production but the state has various support options.

Medicines and the production of vaccines is a tightly regulated industry. Finding and commissioning a new manufacturing site would not go hand in hand.

Fimean Helle does not consider it very likely that large pharmaceutical companies will now turn their attention to Finland, even though there is expertise in the field here.

“Certainly, manufacturing sites have already been considered in advance during the development phase. These are huge quantities that require large production facilities. ”

However, there has been interest in Finland.

Executive Vice President of a gene and antiviral drug company called Finvector Timo Ristolan All manufacturers of adenoviral vectors in their vaccines have inquired about the possibility of contract manufacturing of vaccines – including Astra Zeneca and Sputnik in Russia.

“Unfortunately, we have had to refuse offers due to our own urgency,” says Ristola.

According to him, Finvector applied to Business Finland for funding to investigate the manufacture of coronavirus vaccines. The funding was not granted and the matter remained, as the business owner is now focused on a genetic drug developed for bladder cancer, Ristola says.

Vaccines were prepared by the National Institute of Public Health and before that by the State Serum Institute (predecessors of THL). The picture shows a smallpox vaccine being manufactured at the State Serum Institute’s Manufacturing and Packaging Department in 1963.­

Finvector’s production facilities are located in Kuopio. According to Ristola, the so-called viral vector productivity number is more important in production capacity than the size of the production facilities themselves. The productivity figure varies depending on the product.

“In theory, we would be able to manufacture. In the long run, we will have the know-how and technology if national vaccine production based on security of supply is launched in Finland, ”says Ristola.

Biovian in Turku also has expertise in adenoviral vectors. However, large-scale vaccine production would probably require significantly more capacity than Biovian now has, the company said.

In Finland vaccines were manufactured nationally for a long time. THL’s predecessor, the National Institute of Public Health, manufactured vaccines until the end of 2003. Since then, Finland has relied on imported vaccines.

The downsizing of vaccine production was justified by the fact that production was expensive. When the swine flu pandemic broke out in 2009, there was a debate about whether downsizing was still wise.

The problem was the same then as it is now: everyone wanted the vaccine, and there was a fear that the vaccines would not be available in Finland enough and fast enough.

Should national vaccine production be restarted now?

“It is good that national vaccine production is being discussed,” says the Director of the Basic Production Department of the Security of Supply Center. Jaakko Pekki.

However, according to him, it is more a matter of long-term contingency planning. For this pandemic, national vaccine production would hardly be able to help, at least on a large scale.

“Finland has know-how and training as well as relatively small-scale production, but scaling production on a large scale is very difficult in the short term.”

In practice For this reason, it would probably be difficult for Finland to start production alone. That is why THL’s Nohynek highlights the joint production of vaccines by the Nordic countries or EU countries to ensure the availability of vaccines in this area.

According to Nohynek, Nordic vaccine production was considered after the swine flu pandemic as part of a joint Nordic preparedness for future influenza pandemics.

He does not rule out the possibility that vaccine production, which ensures security of supply, would already help in the fight against this pandemic, if the will to start one is found and the epidemic continues.

“The pandemic is not over in an instant, especially if the virus stays circulating and transforms. Then again, a possibly re-tailored vaccine may be needed. ”

According to Nohynek, the idea of ​​Finland’s own national vaccine production is quite unrealistic.

“We are a small nation and a small economy. Vaccine production has concentrated its concentration because it is not some mindless money shampoo. The development of vaccines is very capital intensive and requires risk capital. ”