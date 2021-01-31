Big Pharma has no shortage of air. After having remained silent, for weeks, in front of the rising demand, all over the planet, for a sharing of patents, technologies and know-how aimed at ensuring production of Covid-19 vaccines up to the challenge , the lobby of multinationals in the sector has found its language to jealously keep control of a distribution chain that is not very transparent and largely defective. After the announcement by AstraZeneca of a drastic reduction in deliveries of its serum – the company no longer committing to supplying only 25% of the vaccines promised for the first quarter of 2021 in its contract with the European Union – the Commission de Bruxelles set up, on Friday, a mechanism to control shipments outside the EU and prohibit non-legitimate exports in its eyes.

All suspicion is, in fact, towards the United Kingdom which, while the shortage pushes European countries to stop, for many, their vaccination campaigns, is breaking records every day: on Saturday, Boris Johnson, its prime minister, was able to announce nearly 500,000 first dose injections in a single day … For the Europeans, who published a largely redacted version of their contract with the pharmaceutical group on Friday, the two English factories should provide the promised doses, and not the book for the UK market. Pascal Soriot, the CEO of the Anglo-Swedish group, replied, at first, that the British were served as a priority, as a reward for their pre-orders which arrived well before those of the European Union. Unacceptable for the EU, which refuses the rule of “first come, first served”.

Behind the increasingly precise accusations of Europeans, the Commission’s announcement makes the World Health Organization scream: it links this decision to “Vaccine nationalism” and describes her as “Deeply disturbing”. But it also outraged the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (Efpia), which, not without crass opportunism, did not hesitate to hastily put on make-up as a supporter of universal access to vaccines. “The establishment by the European Commission of a system for authorizing the exports of anti-Covid-19 vaccines risks delaying and compromising distribution to citizens in Europe and throughout the world”, writes the lobby in a press release.

Europeans should rethink their angle of attack

But in reality, the rebellion of the Europeans risks remaining symbolic: it is much more imports to the European Union that are lacking in the AstraZeneca affair, than any exports to other countries, absolutely derisory at this stage. What admits, in hollow, a senior Brussels official quoted by the London daily The Guardian: “We have a serious dispute with a company that has signed a contract with us that they will provide us with vaccines from two of their factories in the UK and that did not deliver a single dose to us from those factories. … Moreover, it was clearly stated that with the support of the UK government, these two factories would not deliver a single vaccine to the Uni European Union until the UK has received the 100 million doses it expects. “

As they have been doing since Pfizer unilaterally cut deliveries two weeks ago, some, like the Germans and the French now, are threatening to take legal action to obtain their contractual doses from AstraZeneca. But without calling into question the control of multinationals over the production and distribution chain. Which sounds like empty words, once again …

While AstraZeneca’s vaccine has just been approved by the European Medicines Agency (read our box), Europeans should review their angle of attack. A sign that things may be starting to move, Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, has just proposed resorting to new legal provisions and “Compulsory measures” aimed at boosting vaccine production today “In severe difficulty”. This could lead, if this perspective is taken seriously, to a form of production planning by sharing patents and mobilizing all existing infrastructures. A completely different program than “every man for himself” in the face of Covid-19.