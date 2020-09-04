Vaccines Europe’s first coronavirus vaccine possible in November, Finland promises almost 400,000 vaccines – Health Commissioner: “No compromise on citizens’ health”

The European Union is in talks with four coroner vaccine manufacturers and has signed an agreement on Astra Zeneca’s vaccine. According to the Commission, the first doses of vaccines would come before the turn of the year, when Finland would also receive vaccines.

Brussels

The first coronavirus vaccines may arrive in European Union member states as early as this year. The vaccine is expected to hit the market in November, after which the first batch of vaccines could also arrive in Finland.

Finland is involved In the European Union vaccine negotiations, in which the first contract to purchase 300 million doses and an additional 100 million doses was reached in mid – August. The EU signed an agreement with Astra Zeneca, whose latest test results for a vaccine developed by the University of Oxford are due in October.

New information is that the first batch of 30 million vaccines could be available in EU countries by the end of the year. According to the relevant Commission representative, vaccines are distributed according to the population of EU countries. Eurostat population statistics According to Finland, Finland’s share of 30 million vaccines would be 370,000.

Social- and Chief Physician of the Ministry of Health Sari Ekholm does not confirm the figures provided by the Commission and emphasizes that any current assessment of the possible timing of the vaccine may be too optimistic.

“The vaccine needs to be approved by the European Medicines Agency before use and must be tested and manufactured according to European standards,” says Ekholm.

According to Ekholm, the third phase studies, which will come in October, will better predict whether the vaccine has the potential for marketing authorization.

For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that large-scale coroner vaccination will not be launched until mid-next year. Individual EU countries have provided their own estimates of vaccination rates. Belgium, for example, estimated that citizens could be vaccinated in March, while the Austrian Minister for Health set January as its date.

Finland According to Ekholm, has not yet made a decision on who would be given the first vaccines.

“It also depends a lot on the vaccine, and what conditions are included in the marketing authorization. For example, it may have age restrictions. ”

According to the Commission’s representative, many EU countries have planned to vaccinate 30% or more of the population. The EU has estimated that reserving around 400 million vaccines would be enough to meet the needs of EU countries. The final amount depends, for example, on whether one or two doses of vaccines are needed.

It is probable that Finland will receive its first vaccines precisely through the agreements negotiated by the European Union. They are the responsibility of the Cypriot Health Commissioner of the Commission Stella Kyriakides.

The whole summer of Kyriakides has been spent in vaccine negotiations, and now the results are starting to show. In addition to Astra Zeneca, the EU says the EU is close to negotiating with four other pharmaceutical companies. These include Sanofi-GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Curevac and Moderna. Outside the list of Kyriakides, the Commission has stated that it is also negotiating with Biontech.

Kyriakides According to the EU, its vaccine agreements want to ensure that EU countries have the widest possible choice. For example, Curevac and Moderna are developing a type of RNA vaccine that has not yet been used.

In Finland, the Sanofi vaccine in particular has come up for discussion the coronary vaccine contains the same excipient than in Pandemrix, which caused narcolepsy in Finland. Kyriakides assures that the safety of those to be vaccinated has been taken into account in the negotiations.

“Every candidate for a coronary vaccine must pass the requirements of the European Medicines Agency, and if serious side effects are found, the vaccine will be withdrawn in Europe,” Kyriakides replies in an email interview.

“We never compromise on the health of our citizens,” he continues.

Finland can also decide for itself whether to join the EU’s new vaccine agreements. According to Ekholm, there have been discussions about excipients for various vaccines.

“There is so little time for swine flu that the debate has not been forgotten. However, Finland has not yet set out its position on possible future agreements. ”

To date, all 27 member states have committed to purchase Astra Zeneca vaccine if it passes the requirements. The EU’s condition is that the member state also buys the vaccine after committing to the agreement.

Coronavirus vaccine is done in a hurry, as development work usually takes ten years. Now the first vaccine is set to go on the market even less than a year after the pandemic broke out.

Kyriakides emphasizes that the purpose of the EU is to ensure the availability of the vaccine to EU countries, but also to support the production of the vaccine in general. In this way, the vaccine will also be available quickly in developing countries, for example.

“We are working with pharmaceutical companies to improve their knowledge and research and development so that a safe vaccine is available to citizens around the world as quickly as possible.”

The Commission said this week that the EU is also contributing € 400 million to the WHO-led coroner vaccine initiative, which aims to secure access to the vaccine around the world.

Under the agreement, the EU commits to funding Astra Zeneca’s vaccine development with EUR 336 million. The money comes from the EU budget. The final vaccines are bought by the member countries themselves.

“It is not possible to identify a final price estimate for the vaccine dose at this stage, as negotiations are still ongoing with several other companies,” Kyriakides writes.

To date, Finland has set aside EUR 110 million in its budget for coronavirus vaccine purchases.