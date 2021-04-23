Vaccines European Commission von der Leyen: No decision on legal action against Astra Zeneca has been taken

The European Commission has not yet taken a formal decision to take legal action against Astra Zeneca. Instead, Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen spoke about the world’s largest procurement contract, which will allow the EU to receive 1.8 billion doses of corona vaccines from Pfizer and Biontech.

European the commission has previously been told to take legal action against british-swedish astra zeneca. On Friday, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said at a media conference, according to news agency Reuters, that no formal decision to initiate legal action against Astra Zeneca has yet been made.

According to media reports, the EU is still considering taking legal action. EU country Ireland confirmed on Thursday that a lawsuit is pending, according to news agency Reuters. However, according to other sources, the Commission wants all Member States to stand behind the lawsuit.

For example, the German Minister for Health Jens Spahn commented on Friday, according to news agency AFP, that Germany would in principle be prepared to support the lawsuit, but now it is more important to ensure the availability of vaccines. Asked whether legal action against Astra Zeneca was a good idea, Spahn replied:

“If the Commission so decides, then yes, but it is more important for me to get vaccines. In this pandemic situation, legal considerations are not the number one priority. “

According to Spahn, Germany wants to work with Astra Zeneca to get as many vaccines as possible. The EU, on the other hand, will not exercise the option included in Astra Zeneca’s vaccine purchase agreement to purchase 100 million doses of vaccine.

According to AFP diplomatic sources, the EU wants member states to answer by the end of this week whether they are in favor of the lawsuit. Ireland said on Thursday that it was involved in a Commission lawsuit against Astra Zeneca.

European with the Union’s vaccination program, 70 percent of adults in the EU have received a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July, Ursula von der Leye said on Friday, according to news agency AFP.

In practice, this would mean that 70% of adults in the EU would have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine by the end of July. In the past, the Commission had set a target of having 70% of adults vaccinated by around the end of September.

Von der Leyen described his confidence in the new goal. Earlier on Friday, the chairman announced a new procurement agreement with Pfizer and Biontech, which will provide the EU with a total of 1.8 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine between 2021 and 2023. The contract is the largest in the world.