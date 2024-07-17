The European Commission, the main executive body of the European Union chaired by German Ursula von der Leyen, suffered a setback on Wednesday (17) regarding its pandemic policies. The General Court of the European Union considered that the commission lacked transparency in the contracts that regulated the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines.

“The infringement concerns, among other things, the indemnity provisions of those contracts, and concerns representations that there were no conflicts of interest on the part of the members of the team that negotiated the purchase of the vaccines,” the court said in a statement.

The purchase contracts, from 2020 and 2021, involve one billion doses for a price of 2.7 billion euros. This is an amount equivalent to R$19.5 billion, considering euro inflation and the current exchange rate.

The complainants are members of the European Parliament and ordinary citizens who used access to information legislation to request access to the documents “so that they could understand the terms and conditions and satisfy themselves that the public interest was being protected”.

The European Commission only partially complied with these requests, delivering censored versions, with redactions on so-called sensitive information.

In two judgments, the EU Court partially upheld the two complainants’ actions and annulled the commission’s decisions “in so far as they contain irregularities”.

The court also addressed the immunity of pharmaceutical companies contained in contracts: “a manufacturer is liable for damages caused by a defect in its product and its liability cannot be limited or excluded”.

“The Commission has not demonstrated that broader access to those clauses [dos contratos] would harm the commercial interests” of pharmaceutical companies, the court said.

Furthermore, the commission’s attempt to safeguard information about members of the team that negotiated the contracts was not justified, and the plaintiffs in the actions “duly demonstrated” the importance of disclosing the personal data of these members.

“Only by accessing the names, surnames and details of the professional or institutional role of the members of that team [os reclamantes] could determine whether or not members had a conflict of interest,” the General Court said.

The decision comes a day before a secret ballot by European lawmakers that will decide the future of the commission president. Von der Leyen is seeking re-election and needs a minimum of 361 votes out of 720.

Among the groups she needs to convince are members of the Greens, who have complained about the lawsuits. One of them is Tilly Metz, a lawmaker from Luxembourg. “It is important that the court has confirmed the importance of providing appropriate justifications to protect commercial interests,” she said in a statement. “The new European Commission will have to adapt the way it handles requests for access to documents to be in line with today’s decision.”