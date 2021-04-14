Vaccines EU vaccination passport coming into force in June, valid until summer 2022: To facilitate travel

On Wednesday, the Council of EU countries approved a proposal for a vaccination and test certificate, which is intended to facilitate travel in the EU.

Brussels

European on Wednesday, member states adopted a compromise proposal for a common vaccine and test certificate to facilitate travel during a pandemic. The proposal is the position of the Council of Member States for future negotiations with the European Parliament.

To the Finnish Ambassador to the EU who participated in the meeting Marja Rislakin Member States supported the latter proposal unanimously.

“The fact that we succeeded in this with such a fast schedule means that there is a real need for a certificate.”

In the negotiations, Finland emphasized the transition period, taking into account the latest scientific information and data protection. According to Rislak, these have been taken into account in the approved proposal.

The purpose of the vaccination passport is to harmonize the systems of the various Member States so that certificates are accepted when traveling in different Member States. According to the proposal, the certificate is in three parts. The certificate shall either state the coronary vaccine obtained, the negative test result or the coronavirus infection suffered.

The data would not be compiled in a single European register, but would be a practical technical tool for drawing up the certificate on the basis of the Member States’ own databases. The result would be either a digital or paper-printed QR code that would be standardized and could be read in different countries.

The information would not be collected in the registers of operators.

Passport has raised concerns about possible discrimination as the coronary vaccine is voluntary. EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders responded to MEPs’ concerns at a committee hearing on Tuesday.

MEPs were concerned about data protection, possible discrimination and whether citizens can afford a passport or a test. Reynders was also asked if travel is possible without a passport.

Reynders stressed that he speaks of a certificate rather than a passport.

“To avoid discrimination, there are three options in the certificate. Either you have received the vaccine, a negative test result, or you have recovered from the virus. According to our proposal, the certificate is free of charge. ”

According to Reynders, the proposal takes into account the fact that it is not yet certain whether, for example, a vaccinated person can transmit the disease further or what immunity the infected patient will bring. The proposal states that the European Center for Infectious Diseases’ definition of immunity after a coronary infection is 180 days.

It is up to the member states to decide what time limits they require, for example, for negative tests. Also, a vaccination passport does not necessarily eliminate quarantine or entry tests. These are also decided by the Member States themselves.

Reynders according to the passport will be tested in May-June and is scheduled to be introduced in late June. In the negotiating position adopted by the Council of Member States, the passport would be in use for one year, ie until summer 2022.

The intention is that the passport will only be used during a pandemic. People also need to be allowed to move without the certificate now being negotiated, Reynders explains. In that case, however, care must be taken to provide the evidence required by the various Member States, for example for a negative test.

The European Data Protection Board welcomed the fact that there are alternatives to vaccination in the Commission proposal.

The EU Data Protection Supervisor, who addressed MEPs on Tuesday Wojciech Wiewiórowski however, raised concerns that information on possible immunity is still very limited.

Mr Wiewiórowski emphasized that this was a political decision.

“This is not an anti-coronation measure. We know there is a higher risk when traveling, but we want our right to it back, even if there are risks. ”

Reynders hopes that the certification system will convince EU Member States of the importance of free movement. Six Member States, including Finland, have received a letter of objection from the Commission for overly strict border measures.

According to Reynders, the certificate is being developed at the same time as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Civil Aviation Organization. The intention is that airlines, for example, could check certificates from passengers.

“The intention is to avoid long queues at the gate,” Reynders said.

Vaccinations approved by the European Medicines Agency would be accepted in the vaccination passport. Member States can decide for themselves if, in addition to this, they also accept the Sputnik vaccine used in some Member States and in Russia, for example.

The issue is likely to arise in Finland, which is Russia’s border neighbor. The Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) on Wednesday did not want to take a more detailed position on whether Sputnik will be an approved vaccine when traveling.

“The regulation does not oblige member states to accept vaccination certificates, but it is up to each member state to decide on their use,” the chief physician Paula Tiittala STM commented in a written response.

According to Tiittala, the National Institute for Health and Welfare “does not yet recommend that the coronary vaccine previously received by passengers arriving in Finland exempt passengers from border security measures”. According to Tiittala, the recommendation will be updated as more information becomes available on the effects of different vaccines.

Reading The current proposal for a regulation limits the use of the certificate to travel only. However, some Member States are also introducing a vaccination certificate more widely, for example at events and restaurants.

According to the government, Finland’s own national vaccination passport could be in use in May. The wider use of the passport and possible legal problems are being investigated in different ministries.

The government has outlined that the vaccination passport is an important tool in tourism. Opposition Party Coalition has also called for wider use opening up society.