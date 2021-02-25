Vaccines EU source for HS: Disappointment with Astra Zeneca is huge in Commission – tens of millions shortage in spring production

Production volumes of coronary vaccines do not yet show light at the end of the tunnel. Vaccine manufacturers do not promise quantities for mass vaccinations until spring.

Coronavirus the European Union, which is struggling with variations, is eagerly awaiting good news about the availability of vaccines.

In many EU countries, spring is a struggle against time: more vulnerable virus types are taking over the sector, while the pace of vaccination has been disappointing.

Many countries, including Finland, are still a long way from the goal of having 70 percent of the adult population vaccinated by the end of the summer. The biggest problem has been the availability of vaccines.

One of the biggest disappointments in EU vaccine procurement has been the British-Swedish Astra Zeneca, whose vaccines do not require an extreme cold chain like RNA-based vaccines.

The European Commission hoped that Astra Zeneca’s vaccines would be the national vaccines for the rapid introduction of spring mass vaccinations.

Vaccine purchases According to a well-known EU source, the Commission’s disappointment with Astra Zeneca’s activities is very high. The company has not been able to deliver a spring production schedule despite weekly requests.

The source says that Astra Zeneca is already lagging behind the expected vaccine pace by tens of millions of vaccine doses and there is no definite outlook.

Monday news agency Reuters said, citing EU sourcesthat Astra Zeneca would supply only 90 million doses of vaccine to EU countries between April and June. According to the agreement, the amount was to be 180 million.

On Tuesday, however, the company assuredthat it will be able to deliver the promised 180 million vaccines by the end of June.

“There’s something about informing companies that I won’t be able to comment further on this this morning either,” a senior EU official said on Wednesday.

European the commission has authorized three coronavirus vaccines. The licenses have been approved by Biontech and Pfizer using RNA technology, as well as Moderna and Astra Zeneca using more traditional vaccine virus technology.

Thierry Breton, Internal Market Commissioner in charge of the Commission’s vaccine team, visited the Pfizer and Biontech plant in Puurs, Belgium this week.­

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being evaluated by the European Medicines Agency. Permission is tentatively expected in mid-March. The Agency has also started preliminary evaluations of Novavax and Curevac vaccines.

Many people in the EU know that mass vaccination can be discussed in June at the earliest.

“The situation will not change decisively until April,” the EU official says.

The pace of spring vaccination is affected by marketing authorizations and production capacity.

Marketing Authorizations the most interesting recent news in terms of is related to the US Johnson & Johnson. The vaccine technology is similar to that of the Astra Zeneca and does not require an extreme cold chain.

The EU has agreed with Johnson & Johnson on 300 million doses of vaccine and an additional 100 million doses. According to current estimates, only one vaccination is needed.

The company has estimated that it can start delivering vaccines to the EU at the end of April, but there is no certainty about the timetable. According to a hopeful schedule, Johnson & Johnson vaccines are starting to come in larger quantities at the same time as Astra Zeneca and Pfizer have been able to increase their production. It could make June a real month of mass vaccination.

Vaccination coverage significantly affected by how quickly a possible second dose of vaccines is desired. In EU countries, for example, Denmark has said it will delay the second dose of vaccines and promise that by the end of June, all willing adults will have received at least the first vaccine.

In Finland, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) presented in early February own assessment of the pace of vaccination in Finland. THL’s scenarios were based on the assumption that in the future almost 150,000 doses of vaccines would arrive each week, which is roughly what has been promised for this week. However, it is now known that less vaccine is promised for the next three weeks.

The THL concludes that the 70% target, at least for the first dose, would be reached this year. If the vaccination interval were significantly increased, the target would be reached as early as June-July.

Nurse Tuija Hoikka vaccinated Kaj Degerman at the Helsinki City Corona Vaccination Point at the Helsinki Fair Center on 17 February.­

THL: n leading expert Mia Kontio estimates that Finland is progressing in vaccinations “as planned, regardless of how many vaccines are available”.

According to Kontio, the vaccination order has only been locked in for the elderly and at-risk groups.

“If there is less Astra Zeneca, it may not affect the schedule, as other vaccines are also likely to be available during the spring. Pfizer and Biontech are also likely to get more vaccine with the new plant. The numbers of future vaccines are alive all the time, ”Kontio says in an email.

Biontech has started vaccine production at its new plant in Germany and also plans to double vaccine production to 100 million monthly doses at its plant in Belgium in June.

European the Commission and its President Ursula von der Leyen have been in the torment of member states throughout the early part of the year. With the agreement of the Member States, the Commission negotiated joint purchasing agreements in which the companies undertook a certain amount of production. EU countries based their vaccination plans on these amounts.

Particular attention has been paid to the agreement with Astra Zeneca. The benchmark has been Britain, which has managed to vaccinate faster than EU countries.

Made by Politico magazine contract comparison according to the EU and Britain finally signed the agreement at the same time. Under both agreements, the company commits to “doing its best” in vaccine deliveries.

From a legal point of view, the agreements are not fully comparable, as they are drawn up within the framework of national company law. The EU agreement is governed by Belgian law.

According to legal experts interviewed by Politico, the UK agreement has slightly more “teeth” to address potential production difficulties but both agreements are largely of the same type. The question is ultimately how the company interprets best practice.

Commission in particular, Astra Zeneca has not provided information on vaccine production at its British plants, which are mentioned in the EU agreement as potential production facilities.

The reason for the EU’s production difficulties has been, in particular, the subcontracting of Astra Zeneca in Belgium, but it is still unclear why replacement vaccines could not be imported from Britain, for example.

The Commission has emphasized that its vaccine agreements have secured vaccination throughout the EU without each 27 Member States having to negotiate themselves.

President von der Leyen has defended vaccine agreements but admitted mistakes.

“We underestimate the difficulty of increasing production. At first, we focused more on actually getting the vaccine, ”he told HS and European magazines in a joint interview in the beginning of February.

Von der Leyen has assured us that the EU is one of the first in any case. In more than 130 countries, none have received a coronary vaccine, he said In an interview with the Augsburger Allgemeine this week.

“We catch on. Britain has distributed the first 17 million doses of the vaccine. 27 million have been given in the EU. In Italy, with a population as large as Britain, twice the number of people has already received a second dose. ”

Von der Leyen says there are risks in delaying the second dose of the vaccine.

The Commission has set up a vaccine task force to do everything possible to increase vaccine production in Europe.

The EU cannot provide guidance to private companies, but it can help speed up permitting processes. The Commission has promised to identify possible vacant production facilities in Europe. In addition, vaccine companies must inform the Commission of possible vaccine exports.

Vaccinations will be the subject of a two-day summit of EU leaders starting on Thursday. According to the preliminary conclusions of the meeting, the managers emphasize that companies should abide by the agreements made.

Minister of Europe who attended the meeting of European ministers on Tuesday Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) described the situation as being roughly similar to that at the January summit.

“Ministers expect the Commission to use all its influence to accelerate and expedite the delivery of vaccines.”