Vaccines EU negotiates 1.8 billion coroner vaccine for next year – Pfizer CEO: Third dose likely

16.4. 14:27

Brussels

European the commission is currently negotiating vaccine purchases for the coming years. The EU is negotiating with Pfizer and Biontech for 900 million coroner vaccines and a 900 million vaccine call option for 2022 and 2023.

Negotiations are preparing to vaccinate people several times against the coronavirus. Vaccination of children may also be considered.

CEO of the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer Albert Bourlan according to which the effectiveness of the vaccine decreases over time. Corriere della Sera According to Bourla, the company is currently investigating the duration of protection provided by the vaccine.

“We now have the first results of six months of efficacy after the vaccine. The protection is still very strong. After the first two months of the power is 95 per cent, but it remains a half years from now still more than 80 per cent. “

Bourlan it seems likely that a third dose of vaccination will be needed after two doses.

“The likely scenario is that the third dose is needed six months or a year from now. From then on, annual revaccination may be necessary, but this still needs to be ensured. The future also depends on virus variants, ”Bourla said American channel for CNBC.

The question for the future is to vaccinate children under 16 years of age. According to Bourla, the company has received completed a study on vaccination of 12- to 15-year-olds. The results are awaiting approval.

“We have also started working in the 5-11 age group as well as in the younger age groups from the age of six months. The studies are progressing at very low doses, so we are trying to get an idea of ​​the minimum amount of vaccine to get protection. ”

Bourlan according to it, it seems that the virus has come to stay and continue to orbit the earth.

“I think it’s going to be like the flu. We are vaccinated, and we live our lives normally. This, of course, is just my assessment, and things can change. But based on what I’ve seen, this is the most likely scenario, “Bourla said the Corriere della Sera of.

Pfizer and Biontech have been able to improve their production capacity more than initially estimated. The Commission said this week that 50 million additional vaccines will be available in Europe in April-June. Initially, delivery was to come later.

50 million vaccines are distributed to member countries according to population share. 615,000 vaccines will come to Finland.

The number of Pfizer and Biontech vaccines coming to the EU in April-June will thus increase to 250 million.

At the same time, Astra Zeneca has promised to supply only 70 million vaccines out of the 180 million originally promised. Moderna supplies 35 million vaccines. Johnson & Johnson promised to supply 55 million vaccines but has suspended vaccine deliveries to Europe due to blood clots.

Managing director According to Bourla, the vaccine plant in Puurs, Belgium will reach a monthly production rate of 100 million vaccines by May.

In addition, Biontech’s Marburg plant received approval from the European Medicines Agency at the end of March. It can produce a billion vaccines a year.

According to Bourla, Pfizer and Biontech will have two to three billion vaccine production capacity next year.