Mario Draghi continues on the hard line, the premier wants the vaccination obligation, but chose to get there with the strategy of gradual restrictions. After the over 50s, the Prime Minister already has the next move in mind, extending mandatory vaccination – reads the Corriere della Sera – also to those over 40 years old, slowly lowering the age up to the general provision. At six in the evening the eyes and ears of Italian politics will be focused and tuned into the multipurpose room of the presidency of the council. Sitting among the ministers Hope And whites and the coordinator of the Cts Locatelli, Mario Draghi will try to clarify, to sweep away the doubts, confusion and controversies that have submerged the latest decree of government.

The first signs from the entry into force of the decree – continues the Corriere – are evaluated as good, 89.33% of Italians over 12 years old underwent the first dose and 86.33 completed the vaccination cycle. But since just over 10% of over 12 unvaccinated ends up occupying two thirds of the beds in intensive care and half of the beds in the medical area are in that area that they aim to incise government restrictions. The next steps we are discussing are the obligation for the over 40s, the overcoming of the Basic Green Pass (which is obtained with the swab) for all public and private workers and, in perspective, the generalized vaccination obligation.

