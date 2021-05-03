Vaccines Denmark leaves Johnson & Johnson out of vaccine program, Finland receiving first doses awaits Emma’s decision

According to Mia Kontio, THL’s leading expert, the Danish decision will not directly affect Finland. The first doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine have come to Finland, but they have not yet been given to anyone.

Denmark has decided to exclude the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine from its vaccine program, news agency AFP told reporters on Monday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMMA) said in April that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be linked to rare blood clots, but the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its potential disadvantages.

The advantage of the company’s vaccine is that it only needs one dose per patient. The vaccine has also worked well against viral variants.

Leading expert of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Mia Kontio says that less than 30,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have arrived in Finland, but it has not been given to anyone. The company has announced that it will deliver 400,000 vaccine doses to Finland by the end of June.

According to Kontio, the Danish decision will not directly affect Finland, but here the National Vaccination Expert Group (KRAR) is waiting for Emma’s upcoming decision on vaccine safety this week.

THL’s leading expert Mia Kontio­

The rate of vaccination should not slow down significantly if it is decided to drop Johnson & Johnson from the vaccine program in Finland as well, Kontio says.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been judged to be well-suited, for example, to groups of people who may find it difficult to be vaccinated twice. Such groups could be, for example, people without paperwork or without a permanent home.

However, Kontio recalls that even if Johnson & Johnson is left out, other vaccines will still be distributed to everyone.

“For some groups, it would be easier to have a single-dose vaccine in the program. Still, this wouldn’t be a terribly big loss, ”he estimates.

Previously Denmark has excluded Astra Zeneca’s coronavirus vaccine from its program due to the risk of blood clots. Danish Extra Bladet newspaper however, said on Monday that in the future, volunteers will still be able to take the Johnson & Johnson or Astra Zeneca vaccine if they wish.

According to Kontio, the administration of vaccines outside the vaccination program to volunteers would be legally difficult in terms of possible damages.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Finland are currently in central storage. The fate of the doses is contemplated in the event that they cannot be given to anyone. Once the vaccines have come to Finland, it would be difficult to get them from here, Kontio says.

American Johnson & Johnson decided to suspend deliveries of its corona vaccines to European countries in April. The reason for the suspension was cases of thrombosis in the United States, which were linked to the vaccine.

More than seven million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. A total of eight serious cases of thrombosis had been reported in the United States in late April. One person is dead.

No cases of thrombosis have been identified in the EU that could be linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as deliveries did not begin properly before the company decided to freeze deliveries for the duration of the investigation.