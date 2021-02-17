Throughout his career, he has seen green and unripe ones. This time, however, he couldn’t get over it. “The more I advance in my reading of the contracts between the pharmaceutical industries and the European Commission, the more I understand why companies felt very comfortable when signing them “, confides this good connoisseur of the sector in Brussels, also well introduced to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). On examination, it is obvious, and the redaction further emphasizes the overall flavor, interweaving the privatization of profits, camouflaged under the black lines, and the socialization of losses which, for its part, appears in the clear (see facsimile the contract signed between Sanofi-GSK and the EU).

To date, after having relented for months, stuck on the argument of “business secrecy”, then allowed MEPs to consult truncated versions in a monitored room, with a ban on recording, photographing or taking notes , the European institutions have finally resolved, in recent weeks, to officially publish some of the contracts, with the approval of the pharmaceutical groups themselves. For now, only three vaccine pre-purchase contracts, out of a total of eight, signed by the EU with multinationals committed to the vaccine race, are officially accessible to the general public: CureVac, AstraZeneca and Sanofi-GSK. A fourth, the one concluded with the American group Johnson & Johnson, is not yet circulating, but it should not be long, we promise in Brussels. On the other hand, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, the two producers of the first vaccines to arrive on the market – much more expensive than the others – still refuse to lift any corner of the veil on their arrangements with the EU.

States required to compensate for adverse side effects

Prices of raw materials and serum as a whole, organization of production chains, delivery times … In the three contracts made public, all the crucial passages for the profits and the protection of Big Pharma’s monopoly were censored. In the agreement with CureVac, for example, the entire manufacturing circuit which must have a good bunch of subcontractors is completely hidden over more than three pages. In the one with Sanofi and GSK, the EU undertakes to participate, for an amount ignored, in the increase of the production capacities of a possible vaccine and provisions are planned in the event of abandonment of the project, but they are also placed under the seal of confidentiality, whereas the significant delay in the development of the serum makes this possibility more concrete today… In the contract with AstraZeneca, in addition to the tariffs, it is the distribution circuit which remains opaque and we have seen how much, with the shortage that has lasted since the end of January in the European Union, but not at all in the United Kingdom, the question is important. In the contract, the Anglo-Swedish multinational undertakes to “ make every effort “ to supply its vaccine to European countries. A clause whose scope is at best doubtful since, according to Reuters, in order not to dig into the production of its British suppliers, the industrialist plans – height of cynicism – to reconcile the European Union and the United Kingdom by going to seek the stocks promised to the richest countries at its Indian manufacturer, the Serum Institute of India, which was instead to participate in distribution in southern countries.

On the maintenance of privileges linked to intellectual property (read also this article on the subject) as on the transfer to States of all responsibility in the event of adverse effects following vaccination, the contracts signed by multinationals and Brussels are there. , much more transparent. While the University of Oxford, whose researchers developed the vaccine, initially wanted, before Bill Gates’ intervention, to offer it to the whole world (read our edition of February 3), the EU “ recognize “ AstraZeneca as “ sole holder of intellectual property rights generated during development, manufacture and distribution ” of the product. The same approach holds for CureVac and Sanofi-GSK. On the second point, the Commission strictly respected the instructions given by the Vaccines Europe lobby which, on behalf of “ so high risks taken by manufacturers “, required EU legal protection in the event of an incident following the injection of a vaccine (read our article from 1er December).

In the three public contracts, Brussels undertakes to cover any costs. “ The Commission and each Member State recognize that the use of the products will take place under epidemic conditions which require this use and that the administration of the product will therefore be carried out under the sole responsibility of each Member State. “, specifies for example the contract with CureVac. It is even more exhaustive for AstraZeneca: the States will be required to cover any compensation. “ in all cases “, we read, “ whether the defect arises from the distribution, use, clinical trials, production, packaging, prescribing and others in its jurisdiction “. “ It all goes much further than anything that has been said in recent months “, deplores, overwhelmed, an animator of the campaign for access to medicines from Médecins sans frontières.

Request for investigation into lack of transparency

Opacity dies, transparency is slow to appear and, in this chiaroscuro, troubles arise for the European Commission. After the sling opened in the European Parliament, the noose is tightening, because, with the weak light beginning to sweep certain contracts, it is the conditions of their signatures which are more and more questioned. While the other participants have remained anonymous, the EU has included, in its negotiation team with multinationals, Richard Bergström, former boss of the main European pharmaceutical lobby, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (Efpia). An actor who, in this case, was extremely present throughout the phase since, according to a count made by the ‘Humanity from the register of official meetings of European Commissioners or members of their cabinets, its representatives have been heard 34 times at the highest level – including 15 times by the Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, and 8 times by the Commissioner to Industry, Thierry Breton -, in Brussels, since the start of the pandemic in spring 2020.

It is in this context very marked by private interests that the Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO), the valiant NGO specializing in particular in tracking down conflicts of interest within European institutions, is calling for, via the platforms supposed to ensure the transparency of EU public decisions, the publication of the minutes of discussions between the Commission and the pharmaceutical industry. In January, the group succeeded in convincing the European mediator Emily O’Reilly, responsible for monitoring the institutions in Brussels, to open an investigation into the ” lack of transparency “ in terms of contracts with vaccine producers.

The Commission was to respond to his inquiry at the end of last week, but, according to the services of the mediator, it missed the boat. “ The transparency around the negotiations would have allowed a public debate and parliamentary control, pleads the CEO. The weaknesses in the EU’s approach would thus have been highlighted before it was too late to correct them. The transparency, moreover, would also have considerably strengthened the EU’s negotiators in the face of Big Pharma, with a public opinion which, no doubt, would have supported attempts to force pharmaceutical companies to make vaccines a good thing. blic mondial, in return for the public funds generously granted to them.“