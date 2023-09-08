Vaccines, dead or disabled people: the Condav initiative sponsored by Claudio Borghi

“I gladly gave my patronage to theCondav association for the twentieth edition of their day of remembrance for victims of adverse effects from vaccination”. Claudio Borghi.

The senator of the League tweets the initiative linked to the day to remember the people who have died or been disabled by vaccines which will be held in Rome on October 4 from 2 to 7 pm in the Sala Capitolare at the Cloister of the Convent of Santa Maria Sopra la Minerva.

“For accreditations and participation in the condav secretariat: i[email protected]”, recalls Claudio Borghi in his social post.

