The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Daniel Gollan, published a video in which the opposition is accused of leading a “virulent onslaught” against the coronavirus vaccination campaign and reproduces images of leaders and journalists while the doses applied so far in the Province are counted.

The video was published this Saturday by the minister on his Twitter account. At the beginning, it is stated that “as soon as the vaccination started, the opposition and its media began a virulent onslaught against the immunization campaign.”

Then images of leaders such as Elisa Carrió and journalists such as Eduardo Feinmann and Jonathan Viale, among others, are shown, in which questioning at the rate of vaccination in the country.

Trying to mark a contrast with the criticism received, it is stated that the immunization campaign in the Province has already achieved “Vaccinate 200,000 teachers, 300,000 over 70 and 100,000 over 60”.

While the images with questioning are repeated, a counter advances in the right margin of the screen. In the end, that number reaches 1,000,000. The figure corresponds to the number of people who received the 1st dose, while those who have already applied both are 263,995.

The video closes with a speech by Governor Axel Kicillof, in which he addresses President Alberto Fernández, during a ceremony held on March 15 in Almirante Brown. “No need to argue or cover anyone’s mouth. They talk, talk and talk. We vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate“.

A new controversy

Last Saturday, Minister Gollan was involved in another controversy, after the message he wrote to celebrate that the singer Carlos Alberto “The Indian” Solari, 72, had received the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

“Look at which side of the fuse you are on … I am on the side of the vaccine, the Indian and the people”Gollán tweeted, paraphrasing the verses of a song by Patricio Rey and his Redonditos de Ricota.

Gollan’s tweet drew criticism from the opposition. One of those who came out to cross it was the deputy of Together for Change Fernando Iglesias. “Look at which side of the fuse you find yourself on. On the side of those who wait for a vaccine that does not arrive or Indio Solari and the friends of the Peronist power that Gollan vaccinates without queuing”.