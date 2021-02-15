Vaccines Cuba attracts tourists with mojitos, Caribbean beaches and corona vaccine – Vaccine tourism raises its head in the world, but in Florida it was already restricted

Florida decided to dam vaccine tourists. Cuba, on the other hand, wants to receive them.

In the world a new type of tourism, vaccine tourism, is emerging. Once coronavirus vaccines have entered the market, some people will not wait for their turn to get vaccinated but will go to get the vaccine from where it can be obtained.

One of the first signs of vaccine tourism was seen in Florida, USA, when the state began distributing vaccines free to anyone over the age of 65. Initially, it was possible to get the vaccine even though he lived outside of Florida, and many seized the opportunity.

By January 19, more than 37,000 people living in other U.S. states had been vaccinated in Florida, the news agency reported. Bloomberg.

Settling in from elsewhere to block vaccination queues has frustrated many Florida residents. News agency Reuters interviewed in florida in january Shirley Hicks, 70, had been trying for three weeks to get a reserved vaccination period for her 80-year-old husband, but no times were available.

“It makes me sad, it makes me angry,” Hicks told Reuters.

Coronation vaccination was queued up in cars in Lake County, Florida in late January. Florida initially gave the vaccine to anyone over the age of 65 but has since tightened vaccination criteria.­

To Florida also became vaccinated from abroad. Wealthy people from Argentina and Canada, for example, arrived to apply for crown immunity, he said South Florida Sun Sentinel -magazine. In these countries, vaccines were given only to certain groups, such as nursing staff.

According to the newspaper, business executives from Argentina, among others, had been vaccinated in Florida. Mexican TV reporter Juan José Origel said on Twitter that he had visited the United States to be vaccinated.

According to Reuters, the Indian business travel agency said in January that it had more than 5,000 customers queuing up to travel to the United States to get the vaccine.

Indian travel agencies have wanted to arrange vaccination trips to Britain and Russia as well, says Outlook Traveler site.

Florida vaccine tourism began to be dammed in the second half of January. At that time, a provision was introduced that vaccines would be given mainly to the state’s own residents. New rule allows vaccines for people living in Florida for part of the year, but housing needs to be proven, Canadian broadcaster CBC.

Domestic vaccine tourists have also been seen in Canada. In January, news was reported of a Vancouver couple traveling to the Yukon in western Canada, for example. There, they performed as employees of a local motel to get the vaccine, he said CBC.

Is also countries that have taken a freer line to vaccinate foreigners. The communist Caribbean island nation of Cuba has announced that it will begin in March to provide a coroner vaccine to all tourists visiting Cuba who wish.

For Cuba, tourism is an important source of foreign exchange.

“The revolution will change everything that needs to be changed,” reads a poster in Havana depicting Fidel Castro, Cuba’s late revolutionary leader. Cuba has developed its own coroner vaccine, which it has also promised to tourists. Testing of the third phase of the vaccine will not begin until March.­

Tourists are offered the Soberano 02 vaccine, which is being developed in Cuba, according to the Mexican business magazine El Financiero. “Beaches, the Caribbean, mojitos and the vaccine, all in one place,” says a video published by the Venezuelan channel Telesur promoting the Cuban vaccine.

Mojito is a well-known rum-based cocktail that is sometimes said to come from Cuba.

However, the Cuban vaccine is not yet authorized. Its third phase of testing is scheduled to begin in March. Cuba has estimated that it will be able to produce up to one hundred million doses of the vaccine this year.

Also Dubai in the UAE has attracted visitors with a coronavirus vaccine. British luxury travel club Knightsbridge Circle has claimed to offer over 65s package holidays to Dubai, including a coronary vaccine, a British newspaper says The Guardian.

The New York Times According to the magazine, the club received about 2,000 new membership applications after the club’s founder Stuart McNeill said The Telegraph that members over the age of 65 will be flown to Dubai to be vaccinated with a vaccine procured by a private provider.

Membership costs just under 29,000 euros a year. However, according to The Guardian, the club will not be able to provide its members with a Pfizer and Biontech vaccine that the UAE will only give to its own citizens and residents. Members of the British club can instead get the vaccine from the Chinese company Sinopharm, The Guardian says.

There are also plans to arrange vaccine trips for tourists in Dubai, although this is not yet possible because the current regulations only give the vaccine to holders of a card proving residence or citizenship, according to a French television channel France Info.

Dubai has also begun to attract visitors with the vaccine. Last October, Dubai launched a program to issue visas to foreigners to work remotely from Dubai. Since then, Dubai has advertised the program with newcomers receiving a free coronavirus vaccine, according to the news agency. Bloomberg.

Tourism is of great importance to the Dubai economy, but due to the coronavirus, the cash flows brought by tourists have run out. The telework program has sought to make up for losses.